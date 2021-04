Professor of the Department of International Health at Johns Hopkins University, Antonio Trujillo, speaks with José Antonio Montenegro on CNN’s GloboEconomy program about the importance of supporting international organizations in times of pandemic. Trujillo assures that “we need organizations that connect the information” and the actions of the different countries. GloboEconomy airs on Saturdays at 5:30 PM and Sundays at 8:30 AM and 12:30 PM, Miami time.