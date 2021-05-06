“We need everyone to the full”

05/06/2021 at 11:45 PM CEST

Saras Jasikevicius was satisfied for getting a win against Obradoiro (76-70) just two days after closing such a tough series against Zenit.

“Congratulations because for this victory after such an emotional series against Zenit. Today was difficult and my players were not very fresh in mind and body & rdquor ;, he said

“We have taken the game forward, and it should be noted that players like Westermann, Bolmaro and Pau are going to be more. And good Ale sensationsx, who couldn’t score much against Zenit & rdquor ;.

Happy for Abrines

The Majorcan had an impact. “Abrines was good against Zenit, but he couldn’t shoot to the basket and some pairings prevented him from doing so., and you have to make him feel important, at a key moment of the season. When we go to the Final Four and the play-off series. We need everyone to top & rdquor ;, commented the technician

Regarding the contribution of Pau Gasol said that “I see it better and better. We are in a situation where every player and coach needs time to seek your best contribution on the track.

“Time is helping us. He’s very serious on the track. Is picking up the rhythm of matches. It is surprising that after two years he showed that level in training, although in games it is something else & rdquor ;, he commented “Every day he grows more and he feels much more comfortable & rdquor ;, said de Pau

Westermann, protagonist

One of the highlights of the match was Westermann, who was happy to be able to contribute on the court after not having continuity in the series against Zenit.

“We could have done better, but the important thing is that we have all had minutes to gain confidence”, said the French guard.

“We need to refocus on the Endesa League, against an opponent who has played very well & rdquor; The point guard assured that “the important thing is the team and What the technician asks me, I’ll do & rdquor ;, he concluded