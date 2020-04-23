(Bloomberg) – Until early April, the world thought of COVID-19 as a respiratory virus that would be understood once we knew how contagious and deadly it was. Now, doctors are beginning to recognize that this new coronavirus is a different disease than anything they have ever treated before.

The virus can deactivate the kidneys, inflame the gastrointestinal tract, damage the heart, and creep into the central nervous system. It can cause blood clots. And it has surprised doctors around the world by causing blood oxygen to drop to dangerous levels in patients who are still talking on the phone instead of breathing out of breath.

The prestigious magazine “Science” calls it a “riot through the body from the brain to the toes.”

Tackling this disease requires new scientific methods, which rapidly collect information from patient data. Clinical trials are still the gold standard, but they take time. In a pandemic, doctors must do their best with the information available. Similarly, medical privacy is still important, but many patients could accelerate scientific progress by choosing to allow the temporary exchange of their data beyond what current regulations allow.

There are some encouraging signs that this process is underway. Hospitals are becoming “living laboratories,” says Isaac Kohan, professor and president of biomedical informatics at Harvard Medical School. Doctors continue to update their understanding of ventilator use, which saves lives in some cases but can damage the lungs in others. Some patients, but not others, may benefit from antiviral drugs, which have shown promise in some preliminary trials.

Still others may benefit from powerful anti-inflammatory medications, such as Actemra, an arthritis medication that New Jersey doctors used to treat a 47-year-old urologist who had been close to death, according to a case history on STATnews. His severe illness appears to be linked to an extreme reaction in his immune system, called a cytokine storm.

It is not clear that his case is typical, since the age and physical condition of the man are not typical of the seriously ill. Some doctors fear that, in other patients, suppression of the immune system gives the virus an advantage. But typical or not, the case provided useful data that could help others, taking some guesswork out of future cases.

The problem with all of these data points is coordinating them. People might think that there is a large control center where scientists collect data to advance their understanding of COVID-19, Kohane says. There is not, yet.

In fact, only 5.8% of cases reported to the CDC have included clinical details. We need to do much more.

The electronic health record system could help. In an expanding data collection project, Kohane and colleagues have coordinated electronic records of more than 27,000 patients at 96 hospitals in five countries. So far, they’ve seen several patterns: changes in a measurement called a D-dimer, which predicts blood clots, for example, and in creatinine, which signals problems with kidney function.

These positive developments show an advantage for electronic health records, which are known for collecting the hours doctors spend on patients and work primarily to justify billing, Kohane says. It also shows how sharing data through proprietary health record systems — an anathema to their business models — can improve public health outcomes.

“The hope is that this will usher in a different era,” says Yale University professor of medicine Harlan Krumholz, in which clinicians use pooled data to take advantage of others’ knowledge. “In a moment like this, every second counts. We want to be smarter for every patient that comes in. “

Sifting through carefully collected data is very different from trusting anecdotes. Correct analysis of the data would have revealed the deadly side effects of the pain reliever Vioxx, Kohane says, long before thousands of people died. Similarly, better data science could have picked up a signal to spread COVID-19 in the United States in February, noticing an increase in flu cases or an unusual number of flu patients needing respirators. Instead, it was only this week that scientists realized that some deaths had already occurred in California on February 6, long before the first recognized outbreak in Washington state.

The data that Kohane’s group is using has been added to protect the patient’s privacy. And privacy protections limit the amount of information that doctors can share. It is difficult to know how the individual history of any patient ends, for example, whether laboratory measurements were stopped because a patient recovered or because. Despite regulations that inhibit the exchange of patient information, many of them have been interested in sharing their data and stories. Your collective will to help is another powerful weapon in this new mode of science.

COVID-19’s “true” death rate, whatever it may be, is not a law of nature, but in part a function of how doctors treat the disease. The more they learn, the lower the death rate. And to learn faster, they need better ways to collect patient data and share it with each other.

Original Note: Doctors Need Better Ways to Share Covid-19 Data: Faye Flam

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.