David Shields, an analyst on energy issues, called for different solutions to rescue Pemex: “we cannot be thinking about national sovereignty and ideological concepts such as self-sufficiency”

This Thursday, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported a net loss from January to March 2020 of 562 thousand 531 million pesos (about 23 thousand 913 million dollars).

To justify these falls, the oil company cited the drop in the price of mexican mix of export, lower reference prices for gasoline and diesel, the depreciation of the peso and the decrease in sales due to confinement measures to reduce the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19.

About, David Shields, an analyst on energy issues, spoke in the space of Radio Formula by Joaquín López-Dóriga.

Behind the loss, we do see that all Pemex indicators continue to deteriorate, both income, sales, in the domestic market, exports, exchange loss, which is also impacted by financial loss, cost factors, and very poor results in refining. , so it was a very bad day for Petróleos Mexicanos reporting an unprecedented loss. It also exceeds the investment budget for this year. It must be emphasized that it is a virtual loss, but the situation of Petróleos Mexicanos has become extremely worrying, even in a newspaper today it is reported that Pemex failed to submit its financial statements to the United States Security Exchange Commission arguing the impact of COVID-19 on its operations and because a situation has never been seen where Pemex does not respond to the financial regulator in the United States, so we are seeing a very delicate situation. ”

Pemex needs a comprehensive solution

The expert explained that the situation of Pemex is worrying and that it needs a comprehensive solution.

I think that for a long time, the situation of Pemex has been practically insolvent and the situation that we are experiencing this year of the health emergency and, at the same time, the beginning of an economic recession, since it poses a highly delicate situation for Petróleos Mexicanos and the Public finances”.

Shields explained that putting the health emergency as the reason for not reporting is not very convincing.

That argument does not seem very convincing, it seems like a pretext for not doing it and, I understand that, they have like a week of grace to present it and we are going to see what happens ”.

He indicated that Pemex’s commitments are also worrisome since KPMG has indicated that Pemex is bankrupt.

Precisely for these debt payment commitments that Pemex has, it is a debt of more than 100 billion dollars and it seems that with the depreciation of the peso we are talking about 2.46 billion pesos according to yesterday’s report, which is very worrying. In the same context, the auditor, the KPMG consultancy, reported in its opinion on the financial statements of Pemex of past years, and that was hardly known today, that there are serious doubts about the ability of Pemex to continue as a company and that it Pemex reports, in some way, within its 2019 results. In other words, the auditor is saying, practically, that Pemex is bankrupt. ”

New type of capitalization

Given the panorama, the specialist explained that the problems of Pemex They could be solved if a new type of capitalization is sought.

It is devastating, I think we are missing, at this moment, a new realism in oil policy: that the president is not thinking of increasing production by so many barrels, or that he is not thinking of gigantic projects like the new refinery. It would be necessary to find a way to rationalize Pemex’s assets and operations, but at the same time seek new types of capitalization for Pemex. Pemex has many very interesting prospective areas that were awarded in the Energy Reform and these areas could be shared with international companies and exploited jointly. I believe that this is the only great opportunity that remains for Pemex and if Pemex does not take advantage of those types of opportunities, by law, those areas, granted in the Energy Reform, will presumably have to return to the Mexican State so that it can bid those areas to other companies. In other words, Pemex cannot keep these areas forever if it does not develop them and if it does not have money to develop them, that it shares them and develops them with the money of other international operators. ”

Finally, Shields pointed out that radical ideas are needed to get Pemex ahead, but regretted that attention is not being paid to them.