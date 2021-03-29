“We need a conviction”: before Derek Chauvin’s trial, George Floyd’s family asked for justice

15 minutes. The family, friends and legal team of African American George Floyd, who died allegedly asphyxiated by a police officer in May 2020 in Minneapolis (Minnesota), requested a sentence for that agent, Derek Chauvin, on the eve of the start of the deliberations of the judgment.

“(Chauvin) took the soul out of my brother’s body, while begging for his mom. No man would have to do that. I need justice for George; we need a conviction“said the brother of the deceased, Philonise Floyd, at the vigil organized this Sunday at the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, located in south Minneapolis.

In addition, Philonise, who was accompanied by several relatives, claimed in her speech that the judicial system in the United States is the same for whites and African Americans.

“There should be no two systems of justice. It shouldn’t be one for White America and one for Black America. We are one, “insisted an emotional Philonise, who received loud applause from the hundreds of people gathered in that church.

Force overdose

The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, also present at the ceremony, warned that Derek Chauvin’s defense will “attack the character” of George Floyd during the trial.

“The only thing that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force”Crump said. In this way, he responded to those who say that the African American died from a high consumption of fentanyl, not from asphyxia.

After the vigil in the church, several of the attendees went to the exact point where Floyd died in May 2020. There they made a last prayer before the start of the oral arguments of the case, scheduled for this Monday.

The Floyd family’s attorney made a call on Twitter for at least 100,000 people to add his name to a list in solidarity.

Accused of 3 counts

Chauvin was filmed by security cameras and passers-by mobiles as he pressed his knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Floyd’s neck, who, handcuffed and lying on the ground, called his mother and repeated two dozen times: “I can’t breathe”.

Officers detained Floyd on suspicion of trying to use a counterfeit $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

The now ex-police officer is charged with 3 counts. From highest to lowest severity, he is accused of murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

The aggression sparked the largest anti-racism protests in the United States since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in the late 1960s.