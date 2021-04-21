“We must reshape the project”

Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Milan and Inter Milan have issued a statement announcing that they continue ahead with the Superliga. Despite the fact that the six English clubs – Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool – have left on Tuesday night, both the Spanish and the Italians have decided to continue working so that in the future this competition.

In a statement from the Superliga, the six clubs that for the moment continue ahead assure that are “reconsidering the appropriate steps in order to remodel the project”. “We must reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project,” he adds.

In addition, regarding the progress of the six British teams, the statement states that they are “proposing a new competition because the current one does not work. English clubs have been forced to leave due to external pressure».

It should be remembered that last Sunday 12 of the most important clubs on the continent issued a statement in which reported the creation of the Super League. On Monday, during the UEFA Executive Committee, there were many moments of tension and that same night, Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid and of this new competition, explained the project in an interview with El Chiringuito de Jugones.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, different reactions have been happening. UEFA, FIFA, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG or Bayern, among others, have reacted against the Super League. Finally, the pressures took effect and the first to leave was City. Afterwards, a telematic meeting was organized with the 11 teams that continued, which resulted in the resignation of the English and the continuity of the rest.

Communiqué from the Superliga clubs

«We are convinced that the status quo of European football needs a change and we propose a new competition because the current system does not work properly. Our proposal aims to evolve the football industry and generate added value for the entire pyramid. It is undoubtedly an excellent opportunity to face the financial difficulties generated by the pandemic, and it has been designed with the primary objective of significantly increasing solidarity payments to the entire football family.

Despite the announced departure of the English clubs from the competition, forced to make this decision due to the pressure to which they have been subjected, we are convinced that our proposal is correct. and consistent with European regulations, as endorsed today by the Courts, which have not hesitated to protect the Super League project against any actions by third parties.

Nevertheless, we are aware of the need to take into consideration the opinion of the different actors of the football community in relation to our project. For this reason, we will evaluate the most appropriate future actions to address these concerns, always with the aim of trying to offer fans the best possible competition and increase solidarity payments to third parties, necessary for the sustainability of the sport ”.