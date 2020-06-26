Thursday June 25, 2020

The Manchester City coach congratulated the ‘reds’ for the title won in the Premier League, assuring that now they must be psyched in the coming weeks, the FA Cup and Champions League. In addition, he recognized that the difference of 23 points represents the distance that Liverpool has.

After losing to Chelsea, Manchester City could not continue in the race for the title and Liverpool finally managed to finalize in the Premier League. Josep Guardiola, coach of the ‘citizens’, congratulated the ds reds ’for the achievement and now he thinks about his next challenges.

« Congratulations to Liverpool, the fans, the coach, the players. Well deserved. They are a good champion, good champions, «declared the Spanish coach after falling 1-2 at Stamford Bridge.

But ‘Pep’ quickly turns the page and only thinks about the rest of the season. “Now we have five or six weeks to play. The FA Cup, Sunday is very important and we need to qualify for the Champions League and then we must prepare for Madrid. «

Asked about the 23 points away with which the ‘reds’ achieved the title, even with seven to play, Guardiola assured that “this is the reality. We are far behind, but the other 18 teams are further away.

“Two seasons we were 25 points ahead of Liverpool and the following season they recovered. Now we have to recover as they did, « added the former Barcelona coach.

Finally, about the game against Chelsea, ‘Pep’ explained that “we were good in attack. Unfortunately we made mistakes and at this level, with so much quality, this makes things difficult. We played to the end with a great personality. Overall, I am satisfied with the performance. We wanted to win. We did good things, but we have to learn to be consistent.