San Luis Potosí.- Juan Carlos Torres García, Spokesman for the Citizen Coordinating Council and representative of the National Front for the Family in San Luis Potosí, indicated that the arguments that were proposed to defend life were based on tangible foundations.

What paid off for state legislators to vote in favor of defending life from the moment of conception until natural death, he emphasized.

She added that there are quite a few alternatives for women to have abortion as a last option; Now said the society trusts the deputies for having rejected the abortion initiative.

We ask the deputies to reject the initiative to decriminalize abortion and we hope to count on their vote in FAVOR OF LIFE of thousands of babies who are about to be born in San Luis Potosí. # MexicoEsProvida @ CongresoEdoSLP @ RubenGuajardoB @ SoniaMendozaSLP @ PepeZM

@SoyRicardoVilla pic.twitter.com/fJuQt1Gk5Y – National Front for the Puebla Family (@FNFPuebla) May 21, 2020

Really manifests What is the feeling of the potosinos, many deputies consulted in their writings and it was the voice they received from their electorates, Torres García said to the microphones of Siete24.

The CCC spokesman said that this message goes to all states so that their laws defend life.

It must be understood that the being that is conceived within the womb has a different DNA and what they have wanted to disqualify is that the being that is in the womb has no right that is a lie and is a subject of law and civil laws so mark, warned the FNF member.

The right to life must be the first right to be deserving of other rights if you do not defend the right to life that is the main one is irrelevant defend other rights, Mario Torres reiterated.

He pointed out that the population must be informed that the laws are really analyzed, that they investigate all the moral, scientific and philosophical sources that support the arguments and that gives strength in what one as a citizen can believe as it is defense of life.

Finally Juan Carlos Torres argued that based on this experience with the legislators they will share it in other states and give the arguments that they had to defend life, because you have to speak straight and clearlyor you have to hide or be afraid, on the contrary that the arguments come to light and to have the best decision that is the defense of life.

It is worth mentioning that the initiative contemplated establishing that abortion is the termination of pregnancy after the twelfth week of gestation.

Likewise, with 20 votes in favor, 4 against and 3 abstentions, the initiative to reform was declared inadmissible Article 16 and the addition of two paragraphs to Article 12 of the Constitution of San Luis Potosí, so that women have the right to voluntarily terminate their pregnancy within a maximum term of twelve weeks of gestation.

ARH

The post Do not hide or be afraid, you have to defend life: FNF appeared first on Siete24.