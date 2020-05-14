The paradigm shift in Brazilian football will require intense work by the clubs. In the debate “The New Regulatory Framework for Football”, promoted this Thursday on the YouTube channel of OAB Nacional, lawyer Rodrigo Monteiro de Castro highlighted how the sport gained notoriety in the eyes of society.

‘Pandemia cannot mask national football problems,’ said Rodrigo Monteiro de Castro (Photo: Reproduction)

– We are facing a unique opportunity. When the theme of the Sociedade Anónima do Futebol (SAF) became an issue, the free press, which kept itself away from football because it thought it was not relevant, now realized that the sport fits into one of the important themes. Except for people who want to preserve their own interests, people want to improve Brazilian football. Football can be a catalyst for economic and social transformation – he said.

Then, Castro, who was one of the mentors of the Sociedade Anónima do Futebol (SAF), a bill made by Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), warned that the migration scenario for club-companies must come with new regulatory changes .

– Creating or encouraging the associative model to become a business model will not solve anything in itself. The company is not a solution. In fact, if we take the current situations, the failures of companies will be frightening. Club-companies have previously failed because they did not have adequate instruments to protect themselves, to adapt. They just do not perceive leaders who have their own interests – and he highlighted:

– SAF did not follow a specific pattern for another country. We have to create a legitimation model, a system core that is capable of imposing rules of trust, transparency and sustainability on fans and investors, whether international or national – he added.

The lawyer was categorical when assessing the financial impact that the new coronavirus pandemic brought to national football.

– The situation was not caused by the pandemic. The confrontation cannot mask the real problems of Brazilian football. We have to look at the mistakes of the past, which were not few, and the successes of the past, which were few, and what we can transform to make football evolve – he declared.

Although he recognized the need for emergency aid to clubs in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic, Rodrigo Monteiro de Castro calls for a change in mentality in football.

– Football needs structural elements to recreate the production chain. No more immediate solutions, which only preserve a variety of top hats – he said.

