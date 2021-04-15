“We must have the mentality of those who want to be among the best”

04/15/2021

Joventut coach Carles Duran called on his team on Thursday to have “the mentality of someone who wants to be among the best” before playing this Friday (6.30 pm) at the Hereda San Pablo Burgos court, in match day 27 postponed by several positives for coronavirus in the Burgos team.

Duran hopes that his team “got the message” to face the Burgos team after losing (84-103) last Sunday. on his track against Herbalife Gran Canaria in one de his worst games this season.

Duran told the club’s media that, against the Canarian team, his team was once again “a defensively weak team for different reasons”, and now it is his turn to “demonstrate in the games” everything that is talked about during training.

Competitive level

To face the sixth classified, from which a single victory separates him, the Catalan coach affirmed that the mentality of the team must be “to surpass itself and have a much higher competitive level for much longer. “

Duran commented that there are no “easy games” left, whatever the rival’s classification, and that against the Burgos they will have “a chance” to match them in wins in the rankings and add one more win to get closer to the goal of playing the ‘play off’.

From San Pablo Burgos, the Joventut coach stressed that he has “a lot of experience, he is very warrior in the inner game, he has two great bases and, above all, they dominate the lines of three especially with Benite and McFadden. “

Defeat at the Olímpic

La Penya lost (78-95) in the match played at the Palau Olímpic during the first round of the championship. From that meeting, Duran recalled that in the first half they found “their weak points” and that tomorrow his team will have to “enhance” their strengths against an opponent who is playing “very well.”

Joventut will not be able to count on forward Xabi López-Arostegui and point guards Demetrius Jackson and Arturz Zagars due to injury. For their part, base Ferran Bassas and forward Shawn Dawson are “doubtful” due to plantar fasciitis in eThe right foot and a ligament sprain of the Lisfranc joint of the left foot respectively, according to the Catalan club