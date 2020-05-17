The coronavirus crisis it has led to a massive distortion in the labor market. The OECD has warned this week that we are facing an unprecedented escalation in unemployment figures in April, something that will significantly affect our country after the increase in the unemployment rate in March, when it rose to 14.5%. The pandemic and the measures taken to combat it are testing a great impact on the labor market and that is why the tax burden that the workers bear is once again on the table.

As warned by the Bank of Spain, the economic contraction that the Spanish economy will experience, could leave a fifth of the available workforce in the country unemployed. The forecasts reflect an unemployment rate that could stand at 22%; and it is that, if we count the 3.4 million affected by an ERTE, the unemployment rate, at this time, would be at levels above 30%. In this sense, taking into account that the average unemployment rate of the historical series stands at 17%, a high unemployed load for a country that, with already very high starting structural unemployment, could continue to consolidate its position as one of the most unemployed countries in the European Union; especially if we refer to youth unemployment, where, surpassing Greece, we do position ourselves at the top of the ranking.

The countries where work suffers the greatest fiscal impact are Belgium and Germany, followed by Italy and Austria

Besides, for those who do keep their job, the effects of the crisis are causing a drop in their gross income through three large tax burdens: personal income tax, social security contributions for both the company and the employees, and indirect taxes, among which VAT stands out. Well, as the study published by the Tax Foundation A Comparison of the Tax Burden on Labor in the OECD, prepared by the economist Cristina Enache, the average tax burden of the average wage earner in the OECD was 36.1% in 2019. That is, it has decreased 1.4% in two decades.

As for the tax burden of the different countries, there are very notable differences. The countries where work suffers the greatest fiscal impact are Belgium and Germany, with a load of 52.2% and 49.4%, respectively, followed by Italy and Austria with 48%. At the bottom of the ranking is Chile, with a tax burden of 7.0%, and some distance behind it is New Zealand, with 18.8%. As for Spain, it is above the OECD average, with a tax wedge of 39.5% on wages, thus occupying the fifteenth place.

In Spain there is a greater sensitivity of employment to variations in economic growth

In view of the high tax burden, it would be advisable that the measures adopted in Spain aim to reduce it since, in general, a higher tax burden leads to less employment and lower wages. Just the opposite of what Spain needs with increasing urgency. And it is that, as reflected in Okun’s Law, where the study of its evolution over time and its comparison between countries offers us an interesting analysis and that allows us to draw conclusions about the functioning of labor markets, shows a behavior peculiar in the Spanish economy.

Create jobs

This behavior shows greater sensitivity of employment to variations in economic growth. In other words, when the country exceeds the 0.3% threshold, the Spanish economy begins to create employment at a higher rate, although explained by its high structural unemployment rate; while, on the other hand, when Spain exceeds its threshold, which is in negative terrain (-0.41%), the Spanish economy, due to a series of factors included in a study carried out by the academic portal “Nada es Free ”, the Spanish economy, also due to its high rate of temporary employment, begins to destroy employment more intensively than other European economies.

In this sense, and concluding, bearing in mind that the contraction forecast by the Bank of Spain, which we have nuanced since Civic Foundation, the contraction of Spanish GDP could be in a range of between 6% and 18%. In Civismo, this contraction we have placed between 9% and 11%. Thus, based on the aforementioned, said contraction, in line with what is contained in the Okun Law, could lead us to a scenario of massive job destruction, so that it would encourage hiring and offer facilities to companies so that they can see themselves. Motivated for this, there is an imminent need to recover, firstly, employment, as well as, ultimately, the economy.

Francisco Coll, research coordinator of the Civic Foundation, and Juan Ángel Soto, director of the Civic Foundation