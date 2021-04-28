“We must control emotions and be centered”

04/27/2021

Barça coach, Saras Jasikevicius, acknowledged that his team reaches the third game against Zenit, “With a lot of desire, but it is also the moment to control emotions and very focused on the game & rdquor ;, he said after the team’s last training session.

“We are not used to playing with people, but we have players who have been in a lot of these battles and I think they should act like experienced people. and do what they can control, be in the right places, both in defense and attack and then respond to what a Euroleague play-off means & rdquor ;, said the coach, sending a message to the most veterans in these struggles. “Hopefully things work out for us & rdquor ;.

Regarding the fact that they will play in front of many Zenit fans, he said that “You have to know how to control your emotions, be more focused than we have been and the boys understand the pressure that exists & rdquor ;.

Defense, key

“You have to base everything on defense. We have to try to finish off those shots in the last seconds, donde we also commit a lot of fouls & rdquor ;, Saras said.

“We have given away a little too much. The atmosphere in the team is very good, with a good mentality, knowing that we will have to suffer & rdquor ;, he concluded the Lithuanian coach of Barça