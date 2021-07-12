We must continue to take care of ourselves and wear the mask: Archdiocese

In the third wave of COVID-19 infections in our country, Mexicans must continue to take care of ourselves and if many people cannot maintain confinement at home, they must be responsible and use the mask correctly, as well as avoid meeting with many people in spaces not ventilated.

The Archdiocese Primada of Mexico issued this message in the Catholic weekly Desde la Fe in which it also invited the population that has not done so to get vaccinated, putting aside the false news or inaccurate data that are spoken about this issue.

According to the editorial from Desde la Fe “it is time to believe in global and national institutions that are obliged to seek information based on scientific evidence.”

The Archdiocese’s call highlighted that unlike the first wave of the pandemic, today there is more information regarding the disease and tools to avoid the loss of human life.

“At this moment we have a specific call to take care of ourselves and take care of ourselves. It is no longer possible for many people to confine themselves to their home again, but it is possible for everyone to use the mask responsibly and avoid meetings with many people in closed spaces,” said the Sunday publication.

The Catholic Church also appealed to the conscience of the people so that they do not forget or close their eyes to the material needs of those around us because many have lost their jobs and are not in a position to meet their needs or those of their family.

He said that in these circumstances it is necessary to go out to meet the most vulnerable and share material goods with them.

jcp