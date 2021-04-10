“We must bet on minimalism”

04/10/2021 at 08:00 CEST

From consumerist to minimalist. From competitive to active. From almost everything to almost nothing. The evolution of this young twenty-seven-year-old designer goes “through an apprenticeship, through a profound change that ‘exploded’ as a result of the pandemic and that I wanted to capture through fashion & rdquor ;. Rebecca is a woman with a surname as powerful as her personality. Daughter of Manel Estiarte, the so-called ‘Maradona del agua’ for his medals and successes in water polo and right arm of Pep Guardiola since he trained Barça, has created the firm Becca & Cole. High-quality basic designs and an urban aesthetic with which it intends to “go beyond wearing one garment or another. Behind the firm there is a whole declaration of intent: sustainability, very careful raw materials and trusted local suppliers.

But the most important thing is that we want to get away from the noise of material things and stay with the basics, with what we really need. These garments are easy to wear, they are used to work, go for a walk or play sports. I intend to convey that it is not necessary to have a full closet. We must reduce consumption and bet on minimalism. Less is more. I was one of those who bought almost compulsively and I ended up donating and giving away more than half of what I had & rdquor ;.

Some may think that it has been easy for you to belong to a successful family in sports and business. Manel Estiarte himself explains to me that “Rebecca wanted to bet on this project alone. My wife and I proposed to participate but she … is her & rdquor;. And she is the same one who “one day told us that she was going to work for an NGO in Guatemala and almost gave us something when we found out what conditions she was living in. Rebecca is daring, has a wonderful life philosophy and wants to convey it through her clothing brand. In such a negative year, she has decided to undertake. And we proud, of course & rdquor ;.

While we have a coffee in Barceloneta I ask him if, apart from skateboarding, he practices other sports because of his genes. “It was very competitive,” he acknowledges, “but now I prefer to enjoy myself. I combine action with meditation & rdquor;. And with the ‘little toy’, as she calls it, under her arm she gets lost in one of the streets of the neighborhood that saw the best water polo player in the world grow up: her father.

