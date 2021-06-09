“We must be optimistic with our selection”

06/09/2021 at 6:12 PM CEST

.

Vicente del Bosque, former Spanish coach, told . on Wednesday that “We must be optimistic with our national team”, now directed by Luis Enrique, to whom he sent “all the positive energy and support” for the debut of Spain against Sweden in the first match of the Eurocup to be played on June 14 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Forest, who participated this afternoon in the celebration of the 51st anniversary of the AD Alcobendas -club in the north of Madrid- encouraged Spanish football and its fans to be close to the national team in a complicated week, after the positive for COVID of Sergio Busquets, whose Consequences have changed Luis Enrique’s training plans with the creation of parallel bubbles and the incorporation of new players, including eleven from the U21 team.

During the event, chaired by the mayor of Alcobendas, Rafael Sánchez Acera, the president of AD Alcobendas, Tomás Páramo presented the journalist Roberto Gómez with the distinction of honorary member of the club, in an act that was attended by the presenters of television Carlos Sobera and Antonio Jiménez.