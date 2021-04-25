“We must admit, our democracy has a problem”

Pedro Sánchez, during an act of the PSOE in Getafe. (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

“Enough! Enough! ”, Pedro Sánchez, president of the Government and leader of the PSOE, shouted before those who attended the campaign event for the Madrid elections on May 4 in Getafe.

Those present, among whom was the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, have stood up and applauded the words of Sánchez, who was referring to the extreme right, embodied by Vox.

In an unprecedented speech, the President of the Government has described as “very serious” what happened this Friday in the debate of Cadena SER, where Pablo Iglesias, candidate of United We Can, stood up when he verified that the far-right candidate did not recognize the threats suffered by him, by the Minister of the Interior and by the director of the Civil Guard.

“Something that has changed everything, that has altered everything,” said Sánchez, who has criticized the “equidistance” of the PP by condemning what happened: “There they.”

Totally changing the tone, Sánchez has assured that “until now we have endured the cries of the extreme right, insults, hatred, lies and threats.” “We have endured it for so long that we have come to think that it was normal,” he said.

“Their leaders even appeared on television programs, the presenters conversed cordially with them on any matter. And thus, we have all become accustomed to the extreme right, to accept the activity of the extreme right as if it were something normal. And this is painful because we have to admit it: our democracy has a problem, “he said.

Sánchez assures that this problem is not “exclusive” to Spanish democracy and that countries such as Germany, France, Sweden and the US coexist with it ….

