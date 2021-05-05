We Mexicans know what it means to fall and get up!

One of the cogs in the machinery of sustenance of thousands of Mexican immigrant families In the Big Apple, it was blocked for months by the COVID-19 pandemic, these are the famous “taquerías”, which are part of the gastronomic stamp of neighborhoods like Jackson Heights and Corona in Queens. These businesses for weeks began to “Oil” their engines, to keep up with a city, which also tries to wake up from its slumber.

Hundreds of small entrepreneurs who offer their dishes of tortillas, meats, vegetables and succulent sauces, essential ingredients of the aztec food, they continue betting on the “future”. In their case, they know that everything will depend on hard work.

“Here we are ready to move forward again. We come from complicated months. We Mexicans know what is falling and getting up shaking. Day and night if necessary! ”, He says. Victor Sanchez, an employee of Tacos El Gallo Giro, one of the hundreds of carts or ‘food trucks’ of Mexican food that are part of the silhouette of Rooselvet Avenue in Queens.

Victor, who came from Mexico City a couple of years ago, quickly chops ingredients, opens the cemitas and prepares immediately. a variety of dishes to a clientele, which as he describes, “little by little” is returning after months of economic closure.

“I think that with a better climate and the reopening of the city we will continue forward. When we reopened everything was very slow. Now is better”says the immigrant.

Between 74 and 99 streets with this colorful avenue of Queens, which is a true “intersection” of Hispanic communities in the Big Apple, there are more than 35 Mexican gastronomy establishments, about 25 carts and countless craft shops, which try to revive after days when commercial activity it practically reached zero.

And that reality of cash registers and empty pockets became a shared drama.

“You don’t know what it means for three months to pass and you can’t send a penny to Puebla. It’s death brother! From each taquito, from each quesadilla that is sold here, there are entire families in our country that are also helping each other. We promote with our taxes to the economy from here, but we are a salvation for our people there ”, this is how the 60-year-old chef Lorenzo Léon sums up the“ tragedy ”that several of his countrymen are trying to overcome.

Rooselvelt Avenue in Queens is a great “intersection” of Mexican delicacies in the Big Apple. (Photo: F. Martínez)

After the storm

In this New York avenue that is always accompanied by the roar of the 7 train and by a mixture of smells of spicy meats mixed with steaming tacos, fajitas, burritos, tamales and cemitas, many street vendors, despite pandemic risks, were never able to comply with executive quarantine orders.

Such was the case with Poblana Alicia López, 55, who says that he could never afford the “luxury” of staying home and “double jeopardy”, went out to offer his tamales last spring.

“I saw for the first time in my life these streets almost empty for fear of the virus, but I never stopped preparing my little things. And he sold them. I never came home with a tamale. And I never got sick, either, ”Alicia shared.

For its part, Yoselys Rivas who was born in Izúcar de Matamoros and works in the taqueria Mi México Lindo at the “Roosevelt”, while preparing a couple of orders of quesadillas on the grill, after having been a long season without working, he is optimistic with the future of your community.

“Now we have more days of work. And generally more movement in these neighborhoods. The city is slowly returning and we the working class, who provide these services, we will be part of the reconstruction”, Appreciated the immigrant.

Cook Yoselys Rivas prepares a quesadilla while optimistic about the recovery of the city. (Photo: F. Martínez)

“We never close”

The merchant Silvia Montiel, from Cuernavaca, for more than 30 years he came to New York City with his two children, after a long journey of hard work, today he is in charge of the Coatzinco winery, that during the great restrictions due to the public health crisis, it remained in place to guarantee food products, with Mexican stamp to his countrymen and the Jackson Heights community in general.

“The time came when in the worst moments of the pandemic, when everything was closed, we had to work longer hours, because of social distancing there were queues. We were one of the few businesses that we stayed open. We protect ourselves a lot to serve the people ”, Silvia recalled.

In this ‘grocery’ hang the traditional piñatas, a variety of traditional sweet breads and products that reunite the Aztecs with the flavors of their cities of origin.

“I have no doubts that today when my communities are so economically hit, we Mexicans will have the possibility of moving forward and putting our shoulders in so that the city rises again,” he concluded.

Silvia Montiel: The Mexicans will put our shoulders to recover this great city. (Photo: F. Martínez)