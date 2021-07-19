‘We met in Istanbul’, the best Turkish soap opera on Netflix

If you are at that moment in which no commercial series satisfies you because to see first world problems you already have yours, there is a half-hidden title among the Netflix series catalog that will strike a chord with you because it is one of those that make you step land. We could say that it is one more Turkish soap opera because of the amount of feelings that it overflows and the number of characters that intersect, but the truth is that it only shares nationality with them. It is called We Met in Istanbul, it consists of eight chapters (hopefully a second season will be encouraged after the great reviews received) and it is one of the best portraits of the two Turks that have been shot to date. Its screenwriter and director, Berkum Oya, is one of the most followed writers in his country. There must be a reason.

But, what is this mini series with its simple appearance and deep cutwork all about? The story introduces us to Meryem (Öykü Karayel), a humble young woman, Muslim with firm beliefs, who works as a cleaner in the house of a man who lives in the European way and who is only concerned with professional success and women. One day Meryem begins to suffer a series of blackouts that lead her, with mistrust of herself and hers, to the consultation of a psychologist named Peri (Defne Kayalar). This represents the opposite face of that Muslim Turkey and this is where the confrontation starts, through its therapy sessions, and also the many common points of two cultures that live under the same flag. Don’t throw in the towel the first time, because the first chapter must be recognized as dense and contemplative. But if you shake hands with Meryem and let yourself go through the routine of her life, you will soon find yourself absorbed in a tale of crossed lives that has nothing to envy to the famous Robert Altman.

Netflix

Through Meryem we will meet other key characters in the story, like her brother, also very religious but who earns his living as a security guard in a disco; his sister-in-law, suffering from a rare mental illness that makes her reject her husband and lock herself in a reality full of trauma; the hodja or spiritual guide of the people; his daughter, who leads a double life due to her homosexuality, or an admirer of few lights than the protagonist, who doesn’t have a hair as a fool although at times it seems like it, sometimes values ​​it as the only way out. Frustration, agony, envy, love, misunderstanding, desires … are identical to those experienced by the other supposedly more prepared characters. And among them, a whole sea of ​​doubts and mistrust as great and deep as The Bosphorus that they only overcome when they remove their mask.

Netflix

We are not going to deny that the rhythm of the sequences is slow, that the silences at times say more than the words –especially through the immense eyes of the protagonist–, that there are scenes that look like paintings, many zeniths, and that the Turkish music sways you through the alleys until suddenly it cuts out to the rhythm of techno. All of this is carefully planned to lead us into the dark room of hidden feelings. It does not matter that some have studies and others do not, that they work in the city or in the countryside, that the hijab covers beautiful hair or that a miniskirt shows off legs. If you have been to Istanbul (even grafting hair, like us) you will also know that both cultures coexist without problem as long as they do not look too much in the face. And this is where the appeal of this series lies, which allows us to witness both the empathy and rejection that arise between them when no one of their own sees them.

Netflix

It is true that the translated title We met in Istanbul sounds like those other soap operas that now sweep the usual televisions, but nothing to see because this is undoubtedly among the best series of 2021 on Netflix. What’s more, some connoisseurs name the filmmaker Ingmar Bergman and the psychiatrist and essayist Carl Gustav Jung as direct influences. The point is, the result is delicious, haunting, analytical, like an unassuming basic anthropological study. It really leaves a very good taste in the mouth among so much noisy and colorful fiction, although in Turkey it has scaled the most conservative for some sex scenes. And so that this juicy cultural bite does not choke you, and if that you compensate later with a good shot from Paquita Salas.

