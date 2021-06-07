We meet Rafa Nadal … through Rafa Nadal!

06/07/2021 at 10:26 AM CEST

Rafael Nadal, ambassador of Santander Bank and undisputed king of clay, he is playing the XXI edition of the prestigious Roland Garros tournament. Rafa He is looking for his fourteenth title to continue making history in the world of tennis, but also in sport in general.

It is one of the great references and a role model for young people and wants to continue making history in Paris. To achieve this, you will need to know yourself more than ever, which is why we take advantage of the fact that we are in the middle of the tournament so that the person who knows you best can give you a unique interview. Who can know better Rafa& mldr; than his own Rafa?

“Rafa meets Rafa& rdquor ;, a series of three self-interviews where Rafa He will tell us anecdotes and curiosities about Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

BANCO SANTANDER AMBASSADOR SINCE 2020

Rafa, considered the best Spanish athlete of all time and one of the best in the world, is an ambassador of Santander since 2020 (the agreement is signed in December 2019) but the tennis player was already linked to the group with Banesto. The bench and the athlete share the values ​​of effort, discipline, humility and respect.