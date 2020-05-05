The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, assured that ‘Yes, the epidemic curve is being flattened’ of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Mexico.

“We have reduced contagions about 60 to 75%, thanks to the interventions that have been taken. It is shown in a decrease in cases by state as soon as measures such as the National Day of Healthy Distance began, ”he said.

The official clarified that it does not mean that the curve “is totally flat”, but that the diffusion of cases has been controlled.

“Mexico had duplications of cases every 5 days, which currently occurs every 6 days, so it is possible to say that the country is “flattening the curve”.

During a press conference, the official reported that 117 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of the virus, were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,271.

“We are near the midpoint of the epidemic curve, in the descent of the curve we could have others, more or less, 2,000 or 3,000 (deaths), and with it we would already have almost 6,000 (deceased), ”said López-Gatell.

In the last hours, 1,434 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were also registered, for a total of 24,905 infections.

Official estimates indicate, however, that the number of cases could be much higher than the reported number because a large part of those infected probably did not go to the clinic, did not develop symptoms or were not properly diagnosed.

So far, the virus has infected 3.55 million people and killed 247,805 worldwide and threatens to trigger a deep global recession.