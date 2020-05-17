Emma García boasts of daughter in the confinement: ‘We make a good team, darling’

















































































Emma García and her daughter Uxue

Emma García and her husband, Aitor

At the beginning of the confinement, the presenter rescued a memory of last summer with her daughter in Menorca

‘We make a good team, darling,’ says Emma Garcia to her thirteen-year-old daughter, Uxue, who is very proud of her exemplary behavior during her quarantine.

