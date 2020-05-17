Emma García boasts of daughter in the confinement: ‘We make a good team, darling’
Emma García and her daughter Uxue
Emma García in one of the few images she has shared with her fans in which her daughter Uxue appears
Emma García and her husband, Aitor
Emma García and her husband, Aitor
Emma García and her daughter Uxue
At the beginning of the confinement, the presenter rescued a memory of last summer with her daughter in Menorca
Emma García and her daughter Uxue
‘We make a good team, darling,’ says Emma Garcia to her thirteen-year-old daughter, Uxue, who is very proud of her exemplary behavior during her quarantine.
