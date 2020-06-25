Highlights the harmony that is in your garage makes the team attractive

Ensures that the relationship with Sainz this year will be different from that of Ferrari and Vettel

Zak Brown is proud of the atmosphere they have created at McLaren in recent years. The American highlights that they have created an attractive team for the pilots and believes that the arrival of Fernando Alonso was an example of that they have become a team that calls for talent.

Zak Brown insists that he is not concerned about losing a talent like Carlos Sainz. The manager understood from the first minute that the Spaniard was attracted to Ferrari and assures that he is happy despite the fact that Carlos has decided to change them for Scuderia.

Brown insists on the harmony they have in the McLaren garage compared to difficult situations like the current one in Maranello and stresses that he is proud to have created an environment capable of attracting drivers. Zak uses Fernando Alonso as an example of this. Those from Woking managed to get the Spaniard to drive for them even though they had no competitive car to offer him.

“We have become a team that the drivers want to race for. Look at our relationship with Fernando, It has been very solid even when we did not give it a competitive car, “Brown said in statements to Sky.

In summary, the McLaren CEO is happy with the good relationship that exists between all the members of the ensemble, as it benefits them both internally and externally.

“Fortunately we have an excellent relationship with Carlos. We were very transparent with each other in winter. He is a professional, he has done a great job with us. His family are friends for us and unlike other farewells, such as that of Ferrari Vettel, who with Leclerc in the garage is going to be very exciting this year, perhaps sometimes for something good and sometimes for something bad, I think we have a lot of harmony in our garage, “added Brown to finish.

