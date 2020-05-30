The race of Mario Balotelli It is full of tone outs, indiscipline and bad attitudes in all the clubs in which he has played. His return to Brescia seemed to have focused the Italian striker, but the latest statements by the club president, Massimo Cellino, Demonstrate the opposite.

05/29/2020 at 17:26

CEST

Alex Carazo

The leader of the transalpine group has firmly stated that He was wrong to sign Balotelli in the latest summer transfer market, and explained in a statement for the BBC: “He doesn’t show up for training, he doesn’t seem very committed to the club …“

Furthermore, he has hinted that the attitude The attacker comes from the fact that if the team drops, he automatically disengages from the club. “That’s the problem. Balotelli has a great Serie A contract, but he doesn’t have a Serie B contract. If we descend, you will have no contract“

Cellino has insisted on the error of its incorporation: “I think both sides made a mistake. I thought that coming to Brescia, his city, would compromise. I also think that the previous coach treated him incorrectly. “In addition, he has made it clear that” because of the way he acts “, his future and his head seem to be far from Italy.

.