It is no secret to anyone that the tourism sector was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic and what happens with Airbnb could summarize in a few words the reality of many companies.

In an interview for the CNBC television network, Brian Chesky, CEO of the hosting platform, assured that due to the crisis caused by the health emergency, the company lost 12 years of work in just six months. .

All lost in half a year

In a timely manner, the manager assured « it took us 12 years to build the Airbnb business and we lost almost everything in a matter of 4 to 6 weeks », while stressing that « tourism as we knew it has ended. This does not mean that the journey has ended, only the journey as we knew it has ended and will never return. ”

Airbnb has been seriously affected by the choroanvirus pandemic that has spread in more than 180 countries. One of the consequences has been the dismissal of 25 percent of its employees, that is, almost thousand 900 collaborators.

These statements come at a time when Airbnb has reported significant losses even before measuring the global and total impact of the pandemic.

Last February, according to what was reported by The Wall Street Journal, Airbnb reported a loss of $ 322 million In the first nine months of 2019, the figure contrasts with its profit of $ 200 million obtained in the same period of 2018.

With the relaxation of confinement measures in various parts of the world, Airbnb has a wide range of opportunities on the table to reverse this situation.

Recovery opportunities

According to ., Airbnb is recording record numbers of reservations in its homes and rooms. This applies to both the United States (USA) and the world.

The notable increase does not stand out compared to business during the pandemic. The company also reports that the number of purchases already seems to have exceeded those of last year. However, a small change in preferences within tourism is being noticed.

It seems that it is less and less popular to go on vacation to cities or areas where people have to take a plane or the like. In fact, tourism seems to be focusing on those destinations where you can go and return using only the car. It also seems that it is much more common for people to decide to take extended breaks, since people are working at home and they can afford that. Interest in hotel rooms also seems to be declining. This is mainly because people believe that it is much safer to be in well-sanitized houses than in rooms and facilities where keeping a healthy distance is more complex.

The accommodation platform has recorded record figures in some markets where containment and mobility measures have been relaxed.

The reflection of tourism

The context that now revolves around Airbnb is a reflection of the situation experienced by most of the companies that move in the tourism sector, an industry that was seriously affected by the health emergency.

To give us an idea, it is enough to recognize that only in the travel segment, the World Travel and Tourism Council, estimates that they will be lost. 75 million jobs And till 2.1 trillion dollars in revenue On a global scale, particularly in the case of Mexico, it is estimated that up to 114 jobs are lost every hour within the tourism sector in the country.

In the case of international tourist arrivals globally, for this year there are 3 scenarios that reveal what the future of the tourism sector could be like once the borders are reopened and travel restrictions are removed, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization

Scenario 1: in the event that the restrictions were eliminated in the month of July, according to the information, there would be a drop of 58 percent, which represents 610 million people.

Scenario 2: if the restrictions were maintained until September, the decrease would reach 70 percent, which is equivalent to about 400 million people.

Scenario 3: In this case, with a return to normal estimated in December, the loss would be 78 percent, which would be equivalent to only 320 million people who could be traveling for tourism purposes.

The numbers are clear and what is now happening with Airbnb is just a reflection of what hundreds of companies of all sizes are suffering around the world.

