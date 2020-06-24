The coronavirus pandemic arrived and with it the cancellation of trips, causing Airbnb bookings to collapse

By: Web Writing

UNITED STATES.- Despite the fact that the estate Airbnb was affected by the collapse of travels Due to the health contingency, the CEO Brian Chesky, assured that he does not want to have false hopes regarding the recovery of the company.

« We spent 12 years building the business of Airbnb and we lost almost everything in a matter of 4-6 weeks, « Chesky said in an interview with the US economic portal CNBC.

« Traveling as we knew it is over. It does not mean that tourism has ended, only that as we knew it, it will never return, » he said.

He assured that he had to make cost cuts to prepare in case the cases of Covid-19 increase again.

« People want to go out, but be safe. They don’t want to get on a plane, or travel on business, or cross borders, » he said.

He said that apparently the activity is recovering, although he looks askance at the consequences of new robots and with it social isolation.

« We are recovering faster than we thought, but I don’t want to have false hopes, » he said.

He CEO also this week declared the exit of the Stock Market of the starup contemplated this year.

« The San Francisco-based company cut 25% of its workforce and raised additional debt of $ 2 billion to help resist the decline, reducing approximately 40% of its private market valuation by $ 31 billion. »

« We did not rule it out this year, but we definitely do not commit to a timeline at this time, » Chesky said in an interview with Bloomberg.

« It seemed that everything was damaged in the company, » he said. He added: « As an industry, we had to look into the abyss, and we did not know if and when we would recover. »

He added that since May, Airbnb He observes that city residents take advantage of work-from-home policies and escape for weeks to vacation in more rural areas.

The number of nights booked in U.S. accommodations between May 17 and June 3 was higher than during the same period last year. As of June 17, reserves of Airbnb They increased 20% yoy in the United States, according to new data from market research firm AirDNA.

Regardless of the increased demand, Chesky said that Airbnb he was still in survival mode. « We are not absolutely out of the woods, » he said. « We are recovering faster than we thought, but I also don’t want to have false hopes, » he said.