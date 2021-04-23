We lose the Saharan dust that regulates the terrestrial ecosystem

04/23/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The Saharan dust plumes, which carry millions of tons of sand every year, will decrease considerably in the coming years, as a result of climate change and warming of the oceans.

While this reduction will improve air quality in the affected regions, it will also impact the Amazon forest and tropical vegetation, accelerate the loss of sea ice in Antarctica, and increase hurricanes in the Atlantic.

It has been discovered by an investigation by the US space agency (NASA), which has used a combination of satellite data and computer models. The results of this research have been published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

The dust plumes originate each year in the Sahara desert, where a natural process takes place that lifts more than 60 million tons of desert sand into the atmosphere.

That dust cloud is laden with nutrients that create a massive layer of warm air 3 to 5 kilometers thick, at a height of between one and two kilometers in the atmosphere.

African dust is an integral part of the Earth’s climate and ecosystem. It contributes to maintaining the energy balance of the climate, modulates the temperature of the sea surface, fertilizes terrestrial and marine ecosystems and modifies clouds and precipitation.

America and Europe

This study has analyzed the effects of these dust clouds in South America and the Caribbean, taking into account the estimated global warming for the next few decades.

Although these dust clouds have been variable throughout history, this study has developed an integrative framework of the variability of African dust in the historical past, as well as the paleoclimatic record of the last 17,000 years, which has allowed it to project your long-term future change.

Scientists estimate that in the next forty years the reduction of the Saharan dust clouds that reaches America will be 30%, and may reach up to 60% in subsequent years.

Tianle Yuan, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and one of the authors of this research, explains to Trends21 that the impact of dust in Europe and Spain and its future trend may be the same as over the Atlantic, or different.

“We have not yet analyzed this issue,” he clarifies. ‘Presumably the same process discussed in our study, which is weaker wind and increased rainfall from the Sahel, can also lead to less dusty events in Europe. But at this point, we won’t know without an investigation, ”adds Tianle Yuan.

Ancient phenomenon renewed

From geological records it is known that the formation of sand clouds is a very ancient phenomenon that reached its maximum splendor at the end of the last Ice Age, between 12,000 and 17,000 years ago.

Then the African Wet Period began, which increased rainfall intensely as a result of the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

A large part of the desert then had lakes, vegetation and human settlements, so the dust columns diminished for about 10,000 years.

At the end of that period, the sand columns increased again, a process that is again being reduced due to natural processes and human activity, the NASA study has found.

Hellish cycle

The whole process has a peculiar cycle: as global warming raises the surface temperature in the sea, the speed of the wind weakens.

By losing force, the winds collect less sand from the desert and therefore transport less nutrients to other latitudes. They also cause increased rainfall in much of the desert.

With less cloud of dust, sunlight penetrates more intensely into the atmosphere and further raises the temperature of the sea that started the entire cycle.

The process does not end here: the additional warming caused by the reduction of the Saharan dust clouds impacts in turn on the climate, air quality and favors the creation of storms and hurricanes, NASA highlights.

Uncertain future

The magnitude of this phenomenon and the medium-term impact it will have on the frequency of Saharan dust clouds is not yet known, since it involves many processes that are difficult to predict.

In June 2020, a sand cloud traveled from the Sahara across the Atlantic Ocean to North America. It reached 6,000 meters of altitude and was the densest cloud detected in the last 20 years.

Tianle Yuan notes that “it is difficult to predict when a storm similar to 2020 will occur, it was the only one of those characteristics in a decade.”

He adds that many weather conditions must be met to give rise to this type of storm. However, it points out that, in terms of averages, in the last 20 years the dust of the Sahara over the Atlantic has experienced a significant decrease.

Active process

This decrease is quite likely to become a trend by current indicators: last year the highest global average surface temperatures were reached in recorded history, reaching the threshold of 2016, the warmest year ever recorded.

Last year was also the busiest hurricane season to date, with many storms intensifying rapidly.

Each of the temperature and climate systems interacts with and is influenced by a multitude of terrestrial systems, affected by climate warming.

One of them is the global transport of massive dust columns from one continent to another, the NASA study concludes, warning that it must be followed carefully through satellites to better understand it and prevent consequences.

Reference

ReferenceAnthropogenic Decline of African Dust: Insights From the Holocene Records and Beyond. Tianle Yuan et al. Geophysical Research Letters, Volume47, Issue22, 28 November 2020. DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1029/2020GL089711

Top photo: The June 2020 Saharan dust cloud. NASA.