In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic,Lizy TaglianiHe has fun at the front of his program El Precio Justo and on his social networks, where he shares hideous moments with his pets.

Away from her boyfriend, Leo Alturria, because of the isolation since he works as manager of a building in the Palermo neighborhood,the humorist and hostshe is doomed in life with her dogs, her great companions.

However, and to the surprise of those who know her and follow her on social networks,Lizythe “sad news of the death of his oldest bitch” in a moving post.

On November 11, I heard Mom yell, bring a jacket, something daleeee, and so we were able to grab you by bringing you a jacket. From that day on, we went through many things, everyone who knew you with that short-tempered character loved you, you were the friend of the gang of kids that gathered in the corner of the house, you took a few drinks, you were brave but unique, she began recountingthe host of Telefe.

A beautiful companion of mom, of Jorge, it was many years ago Today when I saw those tired eyes I knew it was TODAY. I slept with you, you gave me some licks with what little you had left of strength, you growled at me and at 19 years and 6 months from the day we met, I said goodbye, continuedLizy Tagliani.

Thenthe humoristended: Little by little, all the things from that time where we were all having a good trip, Fruz. You already came to look for you to cremate yourself and to return to this garden in the form of a flower. We looked at each other, cried and you took a few tears in that tasting fernet tongue I don’t think they understand but I put you in a champagne box hahaha š ‚you know why. Fruz, I love you always.

The relationship thatLizy Taglianikeeps with your pets is in sight, since they are usually the protagonists in each of the posts he makes on his social networks. Undoubtedly a moment of great pain. Force!

