“We look forward to welcoming British tourists”

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, stated this Monday that AstraZeneca is not complying with its contractual obligations, when addressing the current controversy generated by the vaccine war between the community bloc and the London Government, and urged the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom to “work hand in hand” to ensure that the pharmacist “delivers vaccines” to both parties.

In an interview with the BBC from Brussels, González Laya recalled that the EU “has exported huge quantities of vaccines to the United Kingdomor in recent months, more than 10 million “and stressed that this matter” is not about the EU or the United Kingdom. “The measures that the EU said it would adopt in terms of export restrictions were aimed at pharmaceutical companies comply with their obligations, “said the policy.

The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, threatened last week with the possibility of suspend exports European vaccines to producer countries, clearly alluding to the United Kingdom, in order to ensure that European production is first destined to immunize Community citizens.

“The reality, González Laya pointed out on Monday,” is that we have a pharmaceutical company, called AstraZeneca, which is not fulfilling its contractual obligations with the European Union. “For this reason, he added, “The smart thing to do would be for both the EU and the UK, which are both (AstraZeneca) customers, to work hand in hand to make sure AstraZeneca delivers vaccines to the EU and UK“.

Regarding this point, according to the minister, “this would be the most intelligent approach, since what is at stake here is vaccination. It is not going to treat other countries well or not.”

About this summer in Spain

Asked about how Spain is managing the pandemic, the minister replied that her country is preparing with summer as its “horizon” and said that, between now and summer, it is necessary to be “cautious”, since “what we do in the next few weeks will determine if we can enjoy summer again“.

“(In Spain) We are managing covid with care and the numbers are low even though we’re not out of the woods yet“he added.

Asked also about the perspectives of the Trips abroadGonzález Laya replied that, for now, he is not making plans “beyond the next two weeks”, but opts for “prudence.” “But what we must do is go ahead with vaccinations. This is what will ensure us feel safe and more comfortable as the weeks go by and be prepared for the summer, “said the policy while noting that,” of course, this will not be a summer like others we have known. “

“Summer will be a little bit better than last summer, as long as we are cautious nowLet’s continue with non-stop vaccinations. This is where the efforts of the Spanish Government are now focused and surely the summer will be better and we look forward to welcoming British tourists, as always, “he added.