We live up to date and we cannot stop selling for Covid-19: Zapotec merchants

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, they have noticed sales drops of up to 30 percent.

Diana Manzo

Juchitán, Oax.- Aída elaborates istmian snacks, from tamales to corn atole. Every day he walks the streets of Juchitán; He enters a neighborhood and thus he goes with his tricycle touring others until his products are finished.

Since last week he began to notice the decline in sales, on a normal day he earns a thousand pesos, but now he has decreased 30 percent, she lives up to date and cannot be quarantined for the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

He is worried about his children because he has no place to leave them, the schools closed in the area of ​​the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, as well as in the entire state of Oaxaca, according to instructions from the Secretary of Health, but she can’t stop working because she is up to date, and her husband too, who is a bricklayer’s assistant.

Jonny is one of the most of 500 street vendors who offer their products daily in this Zapotec cityEvery day, he sets up his fruit and seed stall in one of the downtown streets and will continue selling his products because he also lives daily, if he does not sell, he does not eat.

You have heard of preventive measures to avoid spreading the coronavirus and what you have done is use the antibacterial gel or alcohol, you smear it on your hands before and after preparing the fruits you sell, that is your only prevention.

The Jonny’s sales also fell by about 30 percent, there are no more students or teachers, who were his main clients, now he sells what he can and so he goes home.

“I can not stop, I am the support of my home, and I do not sell much, since last week the sale began to decrease but I can not stay at home either, I have to go out, I hope the coronavirus does not give me, because there would be worrying “, said.

Paula is 40 years old and more than 15 in dedicating herself to selling flowers. Her post is located in front of the Juchitán palace and despite the recommendations of the health authorities to stay home, she cannot do it, she lives daily.

She is the head of the family and her three children depend on her sales. “I will continue until the coronavirus leaves us, for now the authorities have told us about the hygiene measures and that is what we are following.”

The street vendors so far continue to offer their productsThey continue to take to the streets, some are concentrated in the center of the city, others walk in neighborhoods and sections, the economy is advancing but not as before.

“Now it sells less, people have started to stay at home, but we will continue selling on the street,” they assured.

The authorities of Juchitán and Health urged to continue using the antibacterial gel, covers mouths, water and soap, as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, which so far has not reported any suspicious cases, nor positive in this Oaxacan region. .