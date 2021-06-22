We live on a geologically mysterious planet

06/22/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

The Earth was formed more than 4,500 million years ago and life appeared on our planet 1,400 million years ago, but the Earth’s evolution is governed by geological cycles of unknown origin that we do not know how to interpret.

Throughout its long history, the Earth has experienced major geological events, such as marine and terrestrial extinctions, large volcanic lava flows, periods in which the oceans were left without oxygen, fluctuations in sea level and changes or reorganization in the tectonic plates.

New research from New York University has now found that that geological dynamics is subject to cycles, and that the critical events that have marked the history of our planet do not occur randomly, but at relatively precise moments in planetary evolution.

The researchers analyzed a total of 89 major geological events that have occurred on Earth in the past 260 million years, accounting for 6 percent of the total age of the planet.

They discovered two important facts: first, that these global geological events have a recurrence of 27.5 million years.

Second, that the last critical moment of the planet took place 7 million years ago, which means that there are still 20 million years to go until the next geological upheaval.

According to the researchers, global geological events are generally correlated and appear to come in pulses with an underlying cycle of those 27.5 million years.

Possible causes

The researchers consider that these episodes may be the manifestation of cycles of activity that unfold inside the Earth, related to plate tectonics and changes in the climate, without ruling out other possible factors, such as cycles in Earth's orbit. .

Tectonic plates are fragments of lithosphere (the outer and rigid layer of the Earth, whose depth ranges between 10 and 50 km) that move like rigid blocks on the Earth’s upper mantle.

These tectonic movements cause deformations in the Earth’s crust and lithosphere, which have led to the formation of ocean trenches, large mountain ranges and large crust fractures (faults), as well as earthquakes and volcanoes.

Likewise, these movements are related to the climatic variations that the Earth has experienced over time, since the position of the continents largely determines the global climate.

In addition, the Earth annually describes an elliptical path around the Sun called an orbit that marks cycles of different distances with respect to our star, affecting the solar radiation that we receive throughout the year.

At the same time, the angle of the inclination of the Earth’s axial axis with respect to the orbital plane varies in a cycle of approximately 41,000 years. Orbital variations have been the cause of the glacial and interglacial periods that the Earth has experienced throughout its life.

Although they still do not know with certainty what causes the geological cycles detected, the researchers from New York University, who have published their results in the journal Geoscience Frontiers, consider that they have to do with both tectonics and changes in the climate. subsequent cycles and with the orbital cycles of our planet.

There are more cycles

The lead author of this research, geologist Michael Rampino, also attributes these cycles to comet impacts.

In a research published in 2020, he relates the mass extinctions of the past, land and sea, with the impacts of asteroids and massive volcanic eruptions, also occurring in cycles of 27 million years.

However, these investigations they are not the only ones that have detected significant cycles in the history of the planetNot only does the Earth change powerfully every 27.5 million years, it also changes shakes every 26 seconds, as Discover magazine reports.

Although the phenomenon has been known for sixty years, there is still no explanation for this seismic cycle, imperceptible to us, but transparent to seismographs.

Its origin has been located in the equatorial Atlantic Ocean, as well as in the Gulf of Guinea, off the west coast of Africa, related to the season of the year (it is more intense in the austral winter), or with tropical storms, with volcanic activity or ocean waves, which transfer energy to the land.

Although we have been managing our planet for more than 200,000 years, we have not yet found out what causes the cycles that govern geological catastrophes, or the earthquakes that remove our feet every 26 seconds.

Top image: Watercolor by Elena Mozhvilo, Unplash.