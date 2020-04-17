Liesis the new original series of Atresmedia Televisión starring Javier Rey and Ángela Cremonte. This Spanish fiction is the adaptation of one of the last phenomena of British TV, Liar, a thriller created by Harry and Jack Williams.

Lies tells the story of Laura Munar, professor of literature at an institute in Palma de Mallorca who has an appointment with a renowned surgeon named Xavier. The next morning, Laura wakes up alone and with memory gaps and a terrible suspicion: she has been drugged and raped.

Frustrated by the inability of the judicial system to help her, Laura undertakes all kinds of actions on her own and that will create a duel between the two that will increase in intensity until taking them to extreme situations, according to the synopsis.

This series is will premiere exclusively on ATRESplayer PREMIUM this Sunday, April 19, before its broadcast in the prime time of Antena 3, when its broadcast on the digital platform has concluded. We talked to its protagonist, Angela Cremonte, about the series, the profession and the confinement.

Lies is a tough story, but fast-paced, is it? You have described it well, it is a story that combines the harshness of a personal event, something very intimate that happens to or that you think happens to a woman, with the thriller, with the twist of the script and the fast paced rhythm.

Is there anyone we can believe in this series? Well, it depends, because everyone lies. I will tell you to believe Laura, but because she is the character I play, it is something that any other character would tell you. To me the original version of the series made me hesitate until the third or fourth chapter and that is what we have to achieve if we do it right, that the viewer says’ but wait, wait … There is only one truth, but it must be discovered .

Laura and her friend take justice by their hand, is it a bad idea? It would be desirable if no one took justice into her hands. What happens is that she has a personality that does not allow her to sit at home when she thinks that what has happened to her is unfair. And more when they insult her as if she were the executioner. And in the end she decides that she is going to immolate herself and that she is going to go all the way, even if it is lying or illegally. He does it not just for her, but because what has supposedly happened to him never happens again. She takes justice into her own hands and it is obviously not the best idea of ​​all, but for her it is the lesser evil. The only way to have justice.

In that they do not believe it and also attack it is something in which many women will be represented … Unfortunately, yes, it is a very delicate subject that we wanted to tell well, with much respect and with much truth. It often happens that the alleged victim is doubly victimized, not only by the aggressor, but by a society that expels her, who doubts her repeatedly, almost to the second, without granting her the benefit of credibility. And that happens to many women, they have to fight twice, because the intimate damage and social damage are repaired.

Are you a Literature teacher, were you inspired by someone? I love it, because I have a respect and love for all the teachers I have had, because they have been very important to me. I have been a great nerd, maximum level. My mother had to tell me to leave my room and stop studying. And in addition to acting I studied Humanities. And my teachers have saved my heart many times, so I have relied on all and none. It is a very important profession. In that sense it was a little repellent, the one that always got highlights (laughs).

And he studied Humanities, just in case? But you see your Humanities and the demand for humanists in the world … I was lost on all sides, for being an actress and for being humanist (laughs). But my mother always told me ‘babe, you study what you like’ and she always encouraged me to do that. I also wanted to be a journalist, but I studied acting. I played two losing cards and at the moment I’m riding the thing (laughs).

The series is called ‘Lies’, what is the most embarrassing crowd in which you have been caught? Millions of trolls … especially as a teenager. But normal things. Once I thought they cut off my head, it was when my mother would not let my boyfriend and I sleep together at 16 or 17 years old – I think he was right – but I would open the door for him at night and he would go to my room . And once we fell asleep and then I couldn’t go out because my mother was already preparing breakfast. I don’t even remember how I got it out.

Have we now realized, all of us confined, how important entertainment and culture are? I want to think that in general we have realized how important the job of the other is, which we do not know, which we did not repair and took for granted. And I want to think that we have realized that entertainment is an industry raised by men and women who wake up very early and that does us a lot of good. It is a job that, like many others, is not essential, it is not essential, it is simply necessary. It is a nuance. I hope we have realized that.

Because culture is not just someone who is seen on camera … Of course, I am not saying it just for myself, that I am an actress, that I do series, that I have X followers on Instagram and that more or less, with all the problems I have, I am weathering this storm, but it is that this profession is done by many people who have less visibility. People who work in small theaters in small cities, for example. Culture encompasses people who do catering for filming, chauffeurs, museum wardens … Culture is not a photo of a person wearing an expensive dress that, by the way, they lend us.

Does the profession tend to be trivialized because we are left with the flash? It is part of the problem … we are guided by that word, we let ourselves be carried away by the flash of a photo on Instagram and that is the tip of an iceberg that has no basis. It gives us a scent of Hollywood that then is not sustained.

Is there much more than what you see? You don’t see what happens later in the back room, behind the scenes, which is people getting up early, collecting what is not charged in Hollywood and I speak of all the colleagues, technicians, makeup artists, etc. It is a profession of spending fourteen hours a day, traveling in a van to perform in a small town – I have done that and continue to do it a lot – and it is a very unstable profession. With all the beauty it has.

Why isn’t that shown? We are dedicated to entertainment and all we want is to make people happy, we try, and we only show how beautiful. I would love that people could see how a shoot is made, how much it costs to lift it and how someone connects with something to be able to cry in front of a camera … see if that costs a lot or a little.

The coronavirus has made us think about things, hasn’t it? Before we did not understand the value of a profession like that of cashier or pharmacist, I do not tell you doctors anymore. Hopefully all this will help us to open up to others.

All the locations in this series and the settings are real, many in Mallorca, do you miss them now? Oh my God, of course I do. There was no set, everything was natural settings, or real houses. We were on the street or on the beach or in the middle of the sea, it was a feeling of freedom … of course I miss it.

What do you do in confinement? I just finished the first version of a novel, that has taken me a long time. And then what everyone, to clean, to go to the market when you can and to go down and up the bitch and fumigate us both 27 times a day (laughs).

