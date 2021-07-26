“We learned to suffer and it will be important against Qatar”

. Arlington Agency (USA)

The United States coach, Gregg Berhalter, He was proud after seeing his team full of young people passed the test of the quarterfinals of the sixteenth edition of the Gold Cup after defeating Jamaica 1-0, with the goal that he got at minute 83 Matthew hoppe.

Although he recognized that Jamaica had dominated them at certain moments of the game and they could have scored a goal, before his final goal arrived, in part product of a failure of the goalkeeper of the Reggae Boyz, Andre BlakeHe also said that they had managed to endure and find the moment to sentence with the exit in the second half of the veterans.

“The departure of Cristian Roldán and Gyasi Zardes, from minute 62, it gave us a new impulse that it was very important to receive it in that phase of the match, “he said. Berhalter on veteran substitutes. “Precisely a center of Roldán was the one that made possible the auction of Hoppe “.

Berhalter said that Roldan had been smart to get Blake out of his safety line and although the goalkeeper, who plays for MLS’s Philadelphia Union, later failed, the credit also went to Hoppe, the 20-year-old FC Schalke 04 forward, who scored his first goal with the United States team.

“The way he was able to get opportunities, he had a couple of clear actions on goal and that is due to his movement in the area and he was struggling to define,” Berhalter explained. “When a guy puts in that kind of effort and hangs on and keeps going, we wanted to keep him on the field because we thought he was doing a good job and his goal was to hurt the opponent.”

He did it at the most opportune moment, at 83 minutes, and when the more than 40,000 fans who occupied the seats in the stands of the AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Texas), they were already preparing to enjoy an extra 30 minutes of action.

Berhalter acknowledged that an extension would not have been the best for his team, because he had improved in the attack game in the second half, while in defense he continued without allowing any goal to be scored and so far this tournament he has only yielded one.

“As I said on the eve of the game, we are learning with all the young people and we have no doubt that we seek to improve in each match, hence the duel against Jamaica, especially in the second half, can be of much use to us when next Thursday we Let’s face Qatar, “he stressed Berhalter.

Although the American coach stressed that they were undefeated so far this tournament, what filled him the most was the effort that the entire group had made until reaching the semifinals with a great dose of determination, learning capacity and growing both individually and collective.

“Qatar is a good team, “admitted Berhalter. “That is why the game against Jamaica really helped us in a great way when preparing for the next test that will be even more complicated because we are going to face an opponent who is also going to demand the most of us and we must be prepared to accept the challenge. challenge”.