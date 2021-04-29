We launch Xiaomi World, our new publication with news, news and EVERYTHING about Xiaomi

At Webedia Spain we have a premiere (and often a premiere!): Today we present Mundo Xiaomi, our new communication medium dedicated to covering all the news, products, news, analysis and, ultimately, all about the Xiaomi brand and its ecosystem of devices.

The new project comes at a key (and sweet) moment for Xiaomi. What started in 2010 as a modest new mobile brand is now the third largest selling phone company in the world and has grown into a large multinational company that manufactures just about any electronic device you can imagine. It will even make the leap to electric cars soon. In 2021 Xiaomi is much more than mobile phones, and from now on here will be Xiaomi World to tell it in detail.

We are looking for collaborators for Mundo Xiaomi: If you are passionate about technology (and especially Xiaomi), have experience writing and would like to be part of the Mundo Xiaomi team, you can apply here.

What can you read in Xiaomi World

In Xiaomi World you will find contents of the most varied. There is, of course, an important section dedicated to news and latest news from Xiaomi. If you have been following the brand for a while, you will surely know that they are not exactly slow when it comes to launch rates … And, of course, you will be able to follow all the events. The global ones, like the April Mega-launch, and also the more local ones.

The catalog of Xiaomi devices is very wide and in Xiaomi World you can also find guides to help you choose the one that best suits your needs (the best air purifier, the best smartwatch, the best electric scooter and much more). And, when you decide to buy, you can do it through the offers that we will be announcing and our classic collection of bargains in the special Xiaomi Hunting Bargains on Fridays.

If you already have a Xiaomi device and want get the most out of it, Mundo Xiaomi also has content for you. There are tutorials focused on mobile phone software (such as one to learn how to configure a VPN and another on how to customize the camera app) and other useful content focused on other products, such as three delicious recipes that you can make in the rice cooker of Xiaomi (and they are not rice).

There is also no lack of in-depth reporting, such as the detailed review of the evolution of the Mi Mix range of phones or the fascinating story of how Xiaomi managed to take the first position in the television market in China, as well as others that will soon reach the new medium.

And this is just the beginning. In Xiaomi World you can also find Xiaomi product reviews, all the news from the MiFans community in Spain and much, much more. And if you have any idea, question or suggestion, you can send it to the team through our contact form.

Note: Xiaomi World is possible thanks to the collaboration of Xiaomi Spain, which respects our editorial independence and does not participate in the choice or development of the themes.

How not to miss anything from Xiaomi World

We would love for you to join us in this new editorial adventure, and you can do it through various platforms:

We are waiting for you at Mundo Xiaomi!