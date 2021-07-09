we know what causes them and how they occur

Planetary astronomers have been studying emissions from X-ray auroras of Jupiter. Their ‘colors’ show that these auroras are caused by electrically charged particles – ions – colliding with the gas giant’s atmosphere. But the researchers had no idea how the ions were able to reach the planet’s atmosphere.

Now, for the first time, astronomers have been able to see how ions “surf” electromagnetic waves from Jupiter’s magnetic field to the atmosphere.

These observations come from an analysis of data from the X-ray space observatory XMM-Newton of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the probe Juno from NASA. The first instrument, which is located in Earth orbit, makes remote observations of Jupiter in X-ray wavelengths. Juno, for its part, circles the Jovian planet and takes in situ readings from inside the magnetic field. But what exactly were they looking for?

The key came when Zhonghua YaoA researcher at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and lead author of the study, he realized that there was something that didn’t make much sense about Jupiter’s X-ray auroras.

In the Land, the auroras are only visible in a belt that surrounds the magnetic poles, between the 65 and 80 degrees latitude. Beyond this point, the emissions from the auroras disappear because the magnetic field lines leave the Earth and connect with the magnetic field of the solar wind, the constant stream of electrically charged particles that the Sun ejects. These lines are called ” open field lines ”and, by this traditional description, the polar regions of Jupiter and Saturn are not expected to emit substantial auroras.

However, the X-ray auroras of Jupiter do not match this description: they are in a direction towards the poles of the main auroral belt, they pulse regularly, and can sometimes be different at the north and south poles. These are some typical characteristics of a closed magnetic field, in which the magnetic field line emerges from one pole and reconnects with the planet on the contrary.

Between July 16 and 17, 2017, the XMM-Newton observatory and the Juno probe simultaneously observed the atmosphere of Jupiter to locate those areas vital to trigger the auroras

Through simulations By computer, Zhonghua and his colleagues discovered years ago that pulsating X-ray auroras could be related to closed magnetic fields that are generated inside Jupiter and that extend for millions of kilometers into space before returning to the planet.

On July 16 and 17, 2017, the XMM-Newton instrument observed Jupiter continuously for 26 hours and saw pulsating X-ray auroras every 27 minutes. Simultaneously, Juno was traveling between the radios 62 and 68 of Jupiter, above areas of the planet before sunrise. This was the exact area that, according to the simulations, was important for triggering the pulsations. With both instruments in place, they expected to find whatever magnetic processes were happening at the same time.

Thus, they discovered that pulsating X-ray auroras are caused by Jupiter’s magnetic field fluctuations and, when the planet rotates, it drags it. This magnetic field is hit directly by the solar wind particles and is compressed. It is precisely this understanding that heats up the particles that get trapped in the Jovian magnetic field and triggers a phenomenon called ion-cyclotron electromagnetic waves (EMIC) that redirects the particles along the magnetic field.

The process that occurs on Jupiter is also applicable to Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and probably exoplanets

Zhonghua Yao, Researcher at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

Guided by the field of Jupiter, the ions “surf” the EMIC waves through millions of kilometers of space, to end up colliding with the planet’s atmosphere and unleashing X-ray auroras.

“What we see in the Juno data is this beautiful chain of events. We see the compression occur, we see the EMIC wave being triggered, we see the ions, and then we see a pulse of ions traveling along the field line. A few minutes later, the XMM sees a burst of X-rays ”, he describes William Dunn, a researcher at the Mullard Space Sciences Laboratory (MSSL) and co-director of the study.

Upcoming studies

Now that the process that triggers these auroras has been identified for the first time, a range of possibilities about which part of the auroras to study, the authors note. For example, Jupiter’s magnetic field is packed with sulfur and oxygen ions that are expelled by the satellite’s volcanoes. Io. In the orbit of Saturn, Moon Turn it on launches water into space, filling the magnetic field of this planet with ions of the water group.

ESA’s Juice probe, which will reach Jupiter in 2029, will also study the planet’s atmosphere, its magnetosphere and the effect that its four largest satellites have on auroras.

According to Zhonghua, the process that occurs on Jupiter “is also applicable to Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and probably exoplanets” and also bears a similarity to ionic auroras that occur on Earth. In the latter case, the responsible ion is a proton that comes from a hydrogen atom, with a process that not energetic enough as to create X-rays.

For his part, Dunn ensures that EMIC waves “play an important role in the transfer of energy from one place to another through the cosmos.”

The study of Jupiter’s auroras will continue with ESA’s Juice icy moons explorer, which will reach the gas giant in 2029 and study its atmosphere, magnetosphere and the effect that its four largest satellites have on the auroras.

Reference:

ZH Yao, WR Dunn et al. “Revealing the source of Jupiter’s x-ray auroral flares.” Science Advances (2021). DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.abf0851.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.