“We know we can be up”

The canoeists who live and train in La Seu are like a family. They help each other, train, have fun and empathize together. It is the case of David Llorente, a young man from Segovia who arrived in La Seu in 2012 to fulfill a dream, and Núria Vilarrubla, already more veteran and indigenous to the capital of Alt Urgell, who, like David, will make her debut at the Tokyo Games.

Both confess that they are nervous with the arrival of the big date: “But they are nerves of hope, of desire and of being able to live it after waiting so long for it & rdquor;, Vilarrubla assures that he will compete in C1.

“At last a dream is coming true. Now I say to myself: okay, I have to play what I have dreamed of so much & rdquor ;, explains David, a K1 specialist.

Despite the greatness of some Games, both feel prepared to face them: “Some Games are a new experience and more with the coronavirus. It is difficult to visualize. I imagine how I would like it to be, but I know that it will be a competition in which I will be on the starting line with the river empty just for me and that everything that comes from abroad is welcome, & rdquor ;, adds the Segovian.

What Núria fears most about her first Games is “Not being able to give my best version and take advantage of that moment & rdquor;, while David expresses himself in the same sense: “I fear not being able to squeeze my maximum level in a descent, to be left wanting more & rdquor ;.

But both have arguments for confidence: “It’s something I’ve been doing since I was 16 years old, but there it will be amplified with that positive pressure that will make me go out with full adrenaline to give it my all,” says the plista. Núria is also confident: “I know that I will really feel that flame in the moment and I will say: I am going to give it my all & rdquor ;.

Your possibilities

They are realistic when assessing their possibilities since it is a sport “very variable where one descent is never the same as the other, but We have both managed to demonstrate a good international level and that is why we can be there& rdquor ;, confesses David who assures that “I’m going to focus on being in that final and giving it my all. Be satisfied, enjoy that descent at all times. If that comes out, I can celebrate regardless of whether I came first, second, third or fourth & rdquor ;.

David Llorente and Núria Vilarrubla are looking forward to their debut moment

The paddler from La Seu assures that “We both know that we can be there. We have won sleeves, we know what a good result is and we are prepared for it but it is clear that the best thing for us is to focus on our best navigation, as free, as loose and as agile as possible to stream on the Tokyo channel on day X and be able to do a good job & rdquor ;.

Your best virtues

Núria considers that her best virtue is “Always looking for where to improve and the positive side of things & rdquor ;, while his partner assures that his is “what I like about this sport that has made me achieve great things that I couldn’t even imagine & rdquor ;.

They defend each other as a fighter and ambitious and with all this is what they will try to do their best and thus emulate other Spanish paddlers: “We go there believing that it is possible thanks to them who have marked the way for us & rdquor;, like Maialen Chourraut with his gold in Rio and his bronze in London.

