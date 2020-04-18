These weeks are being a real roller coaster, and not only emotionally because of the situation the world is experiencing, but also when it comes to announcements. A week there is no announcement, but suddenly they announce a Nintendo Direct Mini, or as it happened this week, which overnight have announced three big bombings for Nintendo Switch, such as World War Z: GOTY Edition, Crysis Remastered or Jump Force Deluxe Edition. And it is that of this last title we have new news.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition Technical Specifications

A year ago, Bandai Namco, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Weekly Jump magazine, brought to PS4, Xbox One and PC a fighting game that included more than 50 characters from said magazine, whose roster included sagas like Dragon Ball, Death Note, Naruto, One Piece and many more. A few days ago when the news came out that its Deluxe version would be released for Nintendo Switch, many of us wondered how it would run on the hybrid console. Well, we can already know the technical specifications of this version. In TV mode will have a resolution of 1080p and in portable mode it will be of 720p. Both game modes will run up to 30fps. Remember that on the rest of the platforms it was running at about 30fps stable.

This version of Nintendo Switch has some additions that it does not have on other platforms, such as offline opponents, which on Nintendo Switch supports up to 6 players (3 against 3), while on the other platforms they were only 2. The Nintendo Switch version, will also have a novelty and is its local communication, which supports up to two players.

It is not yet known when Jump Force Deluxe Edition will go on sale, but we are looking forward to knowing to play with our favorite manga character. And you, are you excited that it comes out on Nintendo Switch?

