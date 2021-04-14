“We know that we can beat Barça”

04/14/2021 at 11:11 AM CEST

The Athletic club He has already turned the page of the painful defeat in the final of the Copa del Rey 2019/20 and faces the decisive match of the 2020/21 edition with optimism and enthusiasm. Mikel Balenziaga has assured this Wednesday, in a press conference prior to the training of the Basque team in Lezama, that “We know we can beat Barça & rdquor;. “We already did it in January, in the Super Cup final, and we will try to do it again on Saturday. We have enough weapons and confidence to bring the Cup to Bilbao & rdquor ;, he declared.

“The team is working well and is in good spirits. After losing against Real, we had hard days, but we had to regain the joy of the dressing room and push forward. The team has taken an important step& rdquor ;, added the defender, who sees his locker room “Whole and with great force & rdquor;. In Balenziaga’s point of view, “winning the Cup or not is going to depend on ourselves & rdquor ;. “Our staging has to be ten. We have to be more intense and daring than them and make few mistakes& rdquor ;, has opined.

The one from Zumárraga has made it very clear that Athletic will play “with all the effort and enthusiasm in the world & rdquor; and will give “the maximum from minute one & rdquor ;. Optimistic, because “I am a player who always sticks with the positive and I hold on to what we have done well & rdquor ;, he said that “Winning a Copa del Rey is the maximum we can aspire to as footballers of this club for all that it entails & rdquor;. Marcelino’s men want to take the trophy to Bilbao and make their fans happy, who like all teams have suffered a lot in recent months due to the pandemic.

“We miss our people so much. We would have loved to have them there in the game against Real Sociedad, both for the good and for the bad. Let them know that we will give everything for them& rdquor ;, Balenziaga has promised.