“We join in attending to circumstances that no longer exist”

Atlético de Madrid announced this Wednesday that it is also leaving the Super League and joins the frightened of the English and Italian teams, who have dropped out of the project due to the uproar caused in recent days. Los colchoneros, one of the teams that has received the most criticism for joining the project, has issued a statement explaining the decision.

“The Atlético de Madrid Board of Directors, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided to formally inform the Superliga and the rest of the founding clubs of its decision not to finally formalize its adherence to the project.

Atlético de Madrid made the decision last Monday to join this project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today.

For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the rojiblanca family, especially our fans.

The first team’s squad and their coach have shown their satisfaction with the club’s decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria. “