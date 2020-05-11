Michelle Obama is one of the world’s best-known public figures. It was, for eight years, the First lady from what is considered (themselves or the rest of the world?) the most powerful nation in the world: United States.

She ranked 44th among the first ladies, and her presence in the White House was decisive for the image and acceptance of her husband Barack Obama, the first African American President in the history of that country.

As time went by, Michelle Obama increased her political influence in high places, always building an image that would stick to the common, everyday and day-to-day lives of millions of Americans, especially those vulnerable groups such as the poor, those without access to quality health and education.

That’s the Michelle seen in the documentary Becoming: My Story directed by Nadia Hallgren and that it has just been released as part of the original content of Netflix. A couple of years ago, the Obamas through their production company Higher Ground Productions, they started producing documentary and fictional titles, and Becoming is one of them.

Becoming is based on the autobiography of Michelle Obama, which since it was published, has sold millions of copies, and started a tour of the entire United States starring Michelle and moderated by various celebrities such as Oprah, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert and more.

This documentary is a look behind the tour, but also a quick overview of Michelle Obama’s origins, her childhood in South Chicago, and all the lessons learned over the eight years at the White House where, as he says, everything had to be perfect. “Your life no longer belongs to you,” he says at one point.

The music is from Becoming ran by Kamasi Washington, one of the greatest saxophonists in the music industry … and just one of Michelle Obama’s favorite genres is jazz. So this documentary has where.

So from Cineclub de Sopitas.com We invite you to watch Becoming at 7pm on Friday (May 8) together (and joined at a distance). You just have to have an active Netflix account, go to the platform search engine and enter Becoming. At 7 pm, he begins to watch the documentary.

After seeing it we will publish our interview!

Finishing watching the documentary, We will have an exclusive and VIDEO interview with Nadia Hallgren through the Facebook and YouTube channel of Sopitas to tell us about how this project focused on the figure of Michelle Obama took place.

Watch on YouTube

