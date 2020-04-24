How to describe the Beastie Boys? Perhaps the most appropriate words would be like one of the most influential bands within hip hop, but also as a group that he approached the masses of the suburbs, a street genre who played with his own irony, who sounded like a joke, but who was very serious in every sense.

His first three albums are considered masterpieces by specialized media. Licensed to Ill 1986 it was the debut that introduced them to the world; Paul’s Boutique from 1989 it was the drop of genius; and 1992 Check Your Head the one that made them a reference and history, which we can know through the Beastie Boys Book (the audiobook is sensational), and now the documentary Beastie Boys Story.

Beastie Boys Story is directed by Spike Jonze, who worked with the Beastie Boys in a distant 1994 for the video for “Sabotage”. And since it was the story of three whites making rhymes, it couldn’t be anything.

Is about a documentary filmed live which also honors Adam Yauch (MCA), a member of the gang who died in 2012 of cancer. In this way, Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond take a tour of the first steps of each of the members, until they became the most disruptive subjects on the scene (who could forget that box with a giant penis?).

Beastie Boys Story is one of the most anticipated documentaries of this 2020, and This Friday, April 24, it opens on the AppleTV + platform.

After seeing it we will publish our interview!

Finishing watching the documentary, We will have an exclusive VIDEO interview with Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond through the Facebook and YouTube channel of Sopitas to tell us about this film project. and the importance of them and no one else telling their own story.

Here We leave you the trailer for the documentary Beastie Boys Story so you can cheer up and enter this Cineclub invitation from sopitas.com: