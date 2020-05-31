Comedy in the cinema, but especially on television, is a double-edged sword. It works to relax audiences, make them have a good time, but at the same time it opens a gap that is hardly accessible: critical without appearing to be. And this is not only said by us, but was once reflected by Mark Twain when he said that laughter is a weapon of humanity.

And with this in mind, we have seen hundreds of series parade that are sharp in terms of social and cultural criticism, and a laugh to itself in terms of the condition of individuals like Seinfeld, Parks and Recreation, Veep, The Office, and even one of the most obvious, Saturday Night Live.

And now, this 2020 comes to Netflix a series titled Space force, written by the creators of The Office and starring Steve Carell and John Malkovich alongside Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, Ben Shwartz, Don Lake, Tawny Newsome, and more.

Here we are introduced to General Mark Naird, an Air Force subject who after years of service finally they give him entrance to belong to the select group of the president. However, instead of being given to lead the Air Force, They give him a new sector known as Space Force that has the objective of taking man into space in a very short period of time.

Part of your team, maybe second in command is Dr. Adrian Mallory, who leads the research team which aims to build the elements so that man can leave Earth, stay in space and colonize the Moon.

But among all this, Naird must deal with communication problems with her teenage daughter, marital, authority problems, and the fact that she is unaware of virtually everything she was tasked with doing … Space force It is a comedy with shades of black humor, but it goes further with situations that are “mocked” without laughing at real things in American society and the world.

Space Force arrives on Netflix this May 29, and is one of the most anticipated series of the platform due to the cast that makes it up.

So from Cineclub de Sopitas.com We invite you to watch together (and linked from a distance) the first three episodes of Space Force at 5pm on Friday, May 29. You just have to have an active Netflix account, go to the platform search engine and enter Space Force. At 5 pm, start watching the first episode and follow along with the second and third.

After seeing it we will publish our interview!

Finishing watching the first three episodes of Space Force, At 6:30 pm we will have an exclusive and VIDEO interview with John Malkovich through the Facebook and YouTube channel of Sopitas to tell us what this series is about, what kind of comedy he manages and the importance of space science in an era like the one we are living in.

Remember:

At 5 pm we watch the first three episodes of Space Force and at 6:30 pm we go to the live to check the interview with John Malkovich.