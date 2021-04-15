We invite you to the special 75th anniversary of Fotogramas pass

The BCN Film Fest joins the celebrations of our 75th anniversary with a very special action: the screening of Jean Cocteau’s classic ‘Beauty and the Beast’, starring Josette Day and Jean Marais. And from FOTOGRAMAS we want you, our readers, to be able to join by attending these special sessions that will take place next SATURDAY 17 at 12:00 at the Verdi Cinemas in Madrid (Calle Bravo Murillo, 28) and Barcelona (Calle Verdi, 32). Both screenings will feature the presentation of two members of our team: Juliet Martialay, director of our magazine, will introduce the projection of Madrid; Y Roger salvans, Editor-in-Chief, will be in charge of giving way to the Barcelona session.

The film was part of the contents of the first number of FOTOGRAMAS, which was published on November 15, 1946. It is the first film adaptation of the short story by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, the most popular version of which is the one they directed in 1991 for Disney Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise. The film, which will be programmed for free within the Open Zone section, was presented at the first Cannes Film Festival.

To attend, you can register in the following links:

– Special pass 75 Anniversary of Frames of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in MADRID: REGISTER HERE

– Special pass 75 Anniversary of Frames of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in BARCELONA: REGISTER HERE

The movie, now a classic, tells the story of a nearly bankrupt shipowner who, many years ago, lived with his son and three daughters, the selfish Félicie and Adélaïde and the sweet Bella. One stormy afternoon his father finds refuge in a mysterious castle. But when he takes a rose from the garden for Bella, he unleashes the ire of the owner of the place, a creature half man, half beast. To save her father’s life, Bella offers herself as a bargaining chip and moves to live in the castle. However, the beast is revealed less horrible than it appears, falling in love with the young woman.

