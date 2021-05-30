We interview the director and part of the ‘Cruella’ team

Craig gillespie (‘Yo, Tonya’) had a good relationship with Disney, a studio for which he had directed ‘The decisive hour (2016) and’ The million dollar boy (2014). So one day he got the call from Sean Bailey (production manager of the house) who proposed directing a new story about Cruella de Vil starring Emma Stone and set in 70s London. “She as the protagonist and the punk years in England were a winning combination, so I accepted “, he tells us by Zoom from his home. “I wanted to immerse myself in that time, soak up his spirit against everything established and transfer that attitude to life to Cruella. That, as the basis of the story, allowed us to take the plot as far as we wanted,” he adds. The character was born as part of the novel ‘101 Dalmatians’, adapted by Disney in 1961. In 1996 and 2000 two new versions were shot in real image in which he gave life Glenn Close, who is now executive producer. This time the idea was to approach the character in the manner of classic comic book villains. That is to say, going back to her origins to reveal how she had come to become the evil one we know today. “You really understand the decisions he makes given the circumstances he has lived through, the type of criminals he has surrounded himself with and how his villainy stems from the experiences he has gone through. I’m not saying forgive himself, but I think he comes to understand” Gillespie says.

The story of this Cruella had actually started long before the Australian director answered that call. When Emma Stone had just received his first Oscar nomination for ‘Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)’, in 2014, and before shooting ‘The City of Stars (La La Land)’, for which he would obtain the statuette, he received a proposal to star in this project. She would be Estella, an orphan girl who, abused by life, ends up becoming the perverse Cruella de Vil in her adult life. He said yes immediately and he never got off that ship, and that it took six years, several versions of the script and more than one director, until the project came to see the light.

“It’s fun learning about Cruella’s origins and we had a great time exploring what makes someone a villain. How people are affected by events that happen to them in life, and how they can collapse under that weight or rise. above him. And maybe, not always, become a better person after suffering. Add to that that kind of wacky Disney fun and the unbridled style of 70s punk music, “the actress enthuses. .

Duel of divas

In front of her is Emma thompson, with whom he deals with a classic duel between villains. If Stone is the rebellious young woman who dreams of succeeding as a designer, she gives life to Baroness Von Hellman, a former glory of the fashion world with unbreakable British phlegm. In the words of the producer Andrew Gunn, “It would be the result of bringing Coco Chanel and Vladimir Putin together in the same person.” The British actress explains her character as follows: “Unfortunately, The Baroness is the reason for Cruella’s existence. It is terrible, but it gives a wonderful idea to understand why someone becomes what they are. She is the figure that represents that extraordinary signature fashionable and when Estella sees her she is dazzled by her, but she immediately understands who she is up against. The Baroness sees that she has talent, so she uses her. ” For the director, having ‘the two Emmas’, as he calls them, is a real luxury. “It was fantastic working with both of them face to face. Emma Thompson is brilliant. She has an excellent grasp of the actor’s craftsmanship. She creates something huge, but very contained, full of subtle nuances and at the same time very powerful. With very small movements she creates a Spectacular performance. As for Emma Stone, she has no fear, there is nothing she cannot do. She knows how to carry drama with a sensitivity that makes her close and moving and in humor she is tremendous, very physical. She jumps from one thing to another. sometimes in the same scene “, he clarifies.

Craig Gillespie had shown in ‘Yo, Tonya’ (2017) that he knew how to dig into the weaknesses of the most miserable characters. And in ‘Lars and a real girl’ (2007) he was able to find tenderness in the most morons. Also, when he joined the project in 2018, he brought with him Tony McNamara, scriptwriter of ‘The favorite’, to rewrite the story that had been in the making for several years. “Emma (Stone) had just done ‘The Favorite’ with Tony and we were both on the same page thinking that he was the guy who had to redo this. He was the one who escalated the tension between Cruella and The Baroness and who caused that they had more scenes together. The kind of dance and kind of dialogue that they establish when they are together is hilarious. “

A female ‘Joker’?

When the first trailer for ‘Cruella’ was released earlier this year, social media blazed speculating about the similarity between this story and the ‘Joker’ of Todd Phillips.

Actually, as if this were a female version of the previous one, which also shows a past of suffering and social abuse as a reason for the subsequent perversity of the character. So we couldn’t help but ask the director himself about the matter. “In that sense, a slight comparison could be made. And yes, it is a dark film with an atmosphere that is not at all like a Disney classic. But I think that, if we go further, we see that they do not have much in common. There is a very particular vision in Tony McNamara’s script that creates a permanent dance between humor and drama, we see a wild journey that is very entertaining. There are hidden emotions, but above that there is something fun and pure visual enjoyment. I love Joker, and I like him precisely because of his tremendous darkness. ”

Next to ‘the two Emmas’, we can see Joel fry (‘Yesterday’) and Paul walter hauser (‘Richard Jewell’) playing Estella’s friend thieves who, as they say, are like Epi and Blas. Also to Mark Strong (1917) as The Baroness’ butler. Also, there were 600 extras, because everything in this movie is great, starting with the format. The dirty and punk universe of Estella / Cruella was filmed in 35 mm with grain, and in 65 mm the elegant classicism of La Baronesa. Everything was shot at Shepperton Studios in London and at 44 locations around the city, creating a total of 130 sets. In addition, the soundtrack of more than 50 songs works as one more character. “At that time, the music flooded everything. It is very Scorsese, in the sense that songs appear that you do not expect in certain scenes, and in that way it takes them to a different status,” explains the director. The list includes Florence + The Machine, The Doors, Queen, Louis Armstromg or Doris Day. Because not everything in this life is going to be punk.

