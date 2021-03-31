We interview Cristian Gutiérrez, Extreme E rider

TO Cristina Gutierrez we know her very well: the first Spanish rider to finish the Dakar in cars (and on several occasions), and absolute runner-up of Spain in TT. His personal commitment in 2020 to run the Baja Andalucía with Mini and his great performance earned him a seat in the Extreme E, the new electric off-road racing championship in climate-affected settings and in which all the teams’ driver templates are mixed.

The Burgos will run in the Lewis Hamilton team, X44, with a high-altitude car companion: Sébastien Loeb, who in turn opened the doors of Red Bull to Cristina to run the Dakar 2021. These are your previous impressions before starting the championship this week in Saudi Arabia.

Cristina Gutiérrez and Sébastien Loeb’s electric buggy in action.

Question: How would you describe, you who are totally into this new competition, the Xtreme E for someone who has no idea what we are talking about?

Answer: It is a new championship of 100% electric cars that aims to make the problem of climate change visible to the general population through sport, racing in highly affected places, such as desertification in Arabia, deforestation in Brazil, the thaw in Patagonia or Greenland. Through these abrupt locations, he intends to make visible and promote research within the competition itself.

Q How was your “recruitment” for Extreme E?

As a result of my fourth position on the first day in Baja Andalusia, I was contacted by Hamilton’s agent through a message on Facebook; for me it was a dream that that kind of person spoke to me. We struck up conversations and I ended up signing the contract with them.

Q How about Loeb as a teammate?

A The first time you go up with him, you do notice that pressure of wanting to do well and to be taken seriously. Just seeing how he talks takes all the pressure off you and it’s all easier. I am very happy with the whole team, they are very professional. Every day I am learning a new thing.

Cristina Gutiérrez and Sébastien Loeb, teammates in X44.

Q What first sensations did the electric buggy give you?

A It is very different from what I am used to running. Not only because of the sound …, for example when braking, I was surprised to realize that I was used to braking with your ear, and when you don’t hear anything from the inside it changes your stopping distances. Also be aware of the durability and temperature of the batteries. It is a spectacular carWith the little time they had to make it, I was pleasantly surprised.

Q What do they let you play in the cars for the races?

A Virtually nothing. They only let us change the development of the differentials, but there are 3 modes and very basic. The team is not allowed to evolve absolutely nothing of the car, for now. Next year they did plan to open their hand a little more. I think we are going to focus the first year on seeing how we are more comfortable, because there is no time to try many things.

Q How do you expect the melee racing format, with such big cars and such peculiar settings?

A I asked the organizers and, in principle, it is not going to be exactly the same as rallycross races, not so close to hand-to-hand. We go all at once, but the circuit is going to be much wider, more open track. I don’t know exactly how it will be, but it looks like we are going to have direct struggles, but with more gaps, I don’t think there will be so many contacts.

Q Which of the tests do you like the most or do you most want to try?

R It catches my attention GreenlandIt is the one that most motivates us all because it is the most different. As it is such a distant place … and also by terrain, although we do not know if it will be on ice, they have not told us, but there are also tracks there.

Cristina Gutiérrez and Sébastien Loeb’s electric buggy in action.

Q Have you met Lewis yet? What is your real role on the team?

R I still haven’t had a chance to meet him. When we were going to do it, he caught COVID-19 and in the end it could not be. Yes he will come to some test, but we do not know which one, he had that intention. He is the one who manages everything and who directs everything, but leaving it in the hands of Prodrive, who is the coach and with whom he is in contact.

Q What do you think of the idea of ​​mixed teams?

A I think it is good because it gives women pilots the opportunity to be visible. Without these championships, perhaps no one would know them or they would not be able to access international championships. That a Loeb or Carlos Sainz, or teams like Cupra, Acciona … have the obligation to sign a pilot, will cause them to find hidden or unknown talents. Maybe until someone sees you, they won’t support you … so it’s a great opportunity and a good idea.

Q This Xtreme E has also given you wings, never better said… Your alliance with Red Bull is something that for your career has come and will come in luxury, isn’t it?

A Yes. It was all the result of fate, because everything comes from Baja Andalucía, then Extreme E called me, whose partner was Loeb, who after the first test called Red Bull to give me a chance … I went to try Dubai, because they had to see if it was worth it or not. They saw me and there they told me they wanted to count on me for the Dakar. It was a succession of things that has been super nice to experience because it was in a short time, very intense and now is when I am savoring it the most.

The cars that will participate in the Extreme E 2021.

Q I take this opportunity to ask you about that last Dakar, this time in the Side by Side category. With what feelings did you come back from Saudi Arabia?

R With a amazing feeling. It is true that at first it gave me a bit of vertigo because of how quickly everything happened. I like to plan things ahead of time… A new team, a new co-driver… At the end of it I am enjoying it even more because I have learned a lot. Racing in the Dakar Experience category was a great experience for me because going back every day is not easy, and even so we did good results, we had to overtake a lot, almost 30-40 cars every day, but it gives you other things that maybe coming out ahead you don’t see it. Everything is positive for me right now.