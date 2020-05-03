© Provided by Hello!

Life can change in a moment and a great example is that of Carmen Arrufat, a 17-year-old young actress who came to the fore last year after starring in The Innocence of Lucía Alemany in a role that earned her the Goya nomination. Although finally did not take the statuette, the truth is that this leading role has meant a change in his routine: he has left his life in Valencia parked, where he studied high school to take the enormous step of dedicating himself to the world of acting. We have seen her these days in Quarantine Diaries, but before the confinement began she was filming HIT, a new series that RTVE was beginning to announce, starring Daniel Grao, which takes place in the institutes. A plot that many compared to Merlí, but that as they claim from fiction, will surprise the viewer when he can finally see it.

Your career has just begun and you’ve already become a name that resonates with the industry. How do you carry success?

Well, the truth is that despite all this boom I have had, for which I am very grateful, I am carrying things very calmly. At the end of the day, I have not done anything different, I have just followed my dream and worked hard to achieve it. I was lucky that everything went well, but I still have a thousand things to learn. I am very proud of all my work, but this success has not only depended on me, I have tried hard but I have also surrounded myself with people who have made all this possible, such as Lucia, the director of La Inocencia. More than the success that I have been able to have, I think about enjoying these opportunities to the fullest and to take advantage of every moment of this constant dream that I’m living

How did you experience the Goya nomination and the media maelstrom? Has your life changed much?

It’s been over a month since the Goya gala and sometimes I don’t even believe it. The truth is that the nomination was a real dream, it took me to spend a few weeks very very full. I believe that I did more interviews in two weeks than I have ever done in my life (laughs). It is also true that I was joined with the promotion of the film. I was a bit full, but I really enjoyed all this adventure that the nomination generated for me. They were very magical weeks, and being at the gala I will not tell you. I think my life changed the moment I knew I was going to star in La Inocencia. From there, it all added up. Admittedly, the nomination was outrageously good news, but my life had already changed since we were at the San Sebastián festival, especially. This news added to all the good that was happening to me.

You are coming of age in October, what do you want for then?

I only ask to continue with this constant illusion, that my desire to learn continue and that the years continue to pass and that this innocence that makes me get excited about anything and makes me feel like a girl in the night of kings constantly does not go away. I also ask for a good party for my expected 18 (laughs)

Tell us a little bit about your role in HIT.

At HIT she played Lena. What to say about Lena … A total Lolita and especially a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Very innocent apparently, but a very bad bad. Also very smart and manipulative. And at the same time very vulnerable. Lena is a complicated girl, but being in her shoes is extremely interesting. Sometimes complicated, of course, but he is a character who will give a lot to talk about, and up to here I can read.

How is the dynamics of the filming? Do you have a good relationship with your colleagues?

One of the things that surprised me most when Hit started on the shoot was the rhythm. We are going at a speed that I would never have imagined, and the first few days I was a little off track since in La Inocencia we could shoot the same scene more than 10 times, and here everything goes faster. AND Speaking of rhythm, I was very surprised to learn that the assembly of the series was simultaneous to the recording and once we finished filming, the directors stayed on stage to leave the scenes we had filmed the same day. I found it amazing and different. We are also using a different camera system, with many smaller cameras than usual, which makes everything even faster and makes the shootings much more dynamic.

And well, with my colleagues I can not be happier. There is a lot of level in everyone, and above all they are people who want to do their job very well. It’s nice to be with them on a professional level. Well, and on a personal level, I have been very lucky. We have made an incredible group and we are having a really good time, and not just filming, but also. I think I did not laugh as much as in an afternoon being with them. They are the best.

Are you still studying? If so, how do you balance it with your career?

I tried to continue studying, but being in the second year of high school, which is a very important course and not being from Madrid, the transfer here made it a little difficult for me. Education is autonomous therefore the same agenda does not enter here as in the Valencian Community. I moved in the middle of the first trimester, and it was very difficult for me to find a new institute that would allow me to continue studying with my special characteristics, which are practically not going to class and starting from the second trimester. On top I want to get a rather high note, so well, everything was very complicated for me. Now I am very focused on filming, when I finish it and when I return home, I will put a lot of emphasis on languages and the odd little thing more, and I will resume my bachelor’s degree as soon as I can, since it’s something I don’t want to leave out. Although I could not, it is true that some of my colleagues combine everything.

How did you get to the world of acting, was it always in your plans? What would Carmen say of the past when she saw where you are now?

The interpretation has been something that has always caught my attention and that I have always carried inside. Devoting myself to it was not in my plans And not for lack of desire but because for me it was practically impossible. I have always been a very drama queen and at family meals I really liked setting up my own theaters. The decisive step for my parents, who were the ones who decided to sign me up for acting, was when I went out to do a type of playback disguised at the summer parties of my town in front of everyone. From there I started giving acting classes in front of the camera. There I was 11 years old. I believe that the Carmen of the past would believe absolutely nothing of what is happening to the Carmen of the present. It is a question that excites me a lot. I would feel very proud of what I am living and how I am carrying it, and above all I would understand that all the painful things that have made me learn would have a great meaning when I get to this moment and that the times that something has not gone well It was because something as big as this was waiting for me. But I would still not believe it.

If you weren’t an actress, what would you like to be?

I have wanted to be so many things … Lately I was super determined that if I were not an actress I would love to be clearly an ambassador for Spain and study the career of International Relations. But every time I think more than if I was not an actress I would also like to work in the world of cinema, which is a world that I am passionate about, as part of the management team or the art department it can be. There are such beautiful things in this world that I think I would end up getting closer to it.

What kind of project do you aspire to in your career, who would you like to work with?

It really is a question that I have never asked myself since, well, it is true that I have fantasies of movies in which I would have loved to be, for example, I would love to do an Interstellar (by Christopher Nolan) or also do a series like Sabrina from Netflix or Euphoria from HBO, but it’s true that I really like to be surprised, so that I keep coming up with projects as beautiful as Innocence has been or as interesting as HIT is, I don’t have no preference. Above all, I aspire to learn a lot and to diversify in the types of characters I do. To have a long journey and to meet many directors and be part of many projects.

Innocence not only stars women, it also has a female director. You who see the industry with new eyes, do you think that there is still a way forward for the inclusion of women in cinema?

I believe that, although we have already come a long way, above all I have been fortunate to be in a year that women have taken an important step with films like La Inocencia; starring, directed and produced by women or The Daughter of a Thief as another example. TOalthough there is still a long way to go, but little by little it is being achieved and surely the time will come when there will be equality in the world of cinema between men and women.