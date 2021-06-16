‘We intend to return in August’ 100% to school: Delfina Gómez

The Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez, trusts that if health conditions allow it, 100% return to schools in August.

We intend to return in August, “he said in a television interview.

However, he warned that this is subject to what “the Ministry of Health” says and if conditions allow it and the downward trend in terms of COVID-19 infections continues “it would be directly.”

The Minister of Education clarified: “If we see that it remains the same, it would be gradually and it would be according to each school”.

He trusted what was agreed with the unions and teachers on the review of schools. “I trust that word to check the schools. There are well-maintained schools… I am very grateful and we now have the possibility to return ”.

On June 15, Delfina Gómez reported that in the states she had references that “a total of 15 schools that have already returned to classes in person.”

He mentioned that in “the case of Campeche it began, but finally decided, with that freedom that one has, to return to what is a class precisely of distance until reaching a yellow traffic light so that it can be with learning communities.”

While in what refers to the states with community centers, “let’s remember that we had four, there they increased to six, in this case it increases to Chihuahua and Sinaloa, Sinaloa goes to yellow, that’s why they go to a community center and the rest are they continue to maintain ”.

And in the case of the states that decided to return until the next school year, “we have 11. Let’s remember that there was precisely what Chihuahua was and, well, right now he decides to return, like a yellow traffic light, he decides to return to what is a community center ”.

Regarding return to face-to-face classes, “we have a number of municipalities of 762 municipalities with precisely open schools, 27 thousand 885, there it is broken down by level, as well as the number of education workers who have presented themselves. 289 thousand 598 and the number of students who have already presented themselves is one million 678 thousand 76 ”.

Regarding the community centers, which is precisely what they are also working on, “we have a total of 154 schools with a number of open schools of 1,882, there they are by level as well, and the estimate we have of workers is 7,608 with a presence of students of 52 thousand 253 ”.

And in Mexico City, “we have a total of 1,130 schools that have opened. Of those 1,130 schools, five decided to return again to what is distance school because there were precisely cases of COVID in the little ones and decided precisely to return, of the 1,130 five return to what is distance education, for which we continue working with a thousand 125 in Mexico City ”.

