“We intend to grow in double digits in 2021” | Interviews | Communications

Enrique Sánchez, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise country business leader for the Iberia region

In Redes & Telecom we have had the opportunity to chat with Enrique Sánchez, recently appointed country business leader of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise for the Iberia region (Spain, Portugal, Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde), who details how the pandemic has impacted on his business, and especially favorably in the fields of communications and unified communications. But it also details us in what way it will face the most immediate future.

He has just made his debut as country manager for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise in Iberia. What goals and objectives have you set for the company in the short-medium term?

My incorporation is derived from the new strategy of the company, which has set 30 target countries, and Spain is one of them. In fact, the figure of the country business leader as such did not exist until now. But the relevance of the Spanish market is very high for Alcatel-Lucent, as part of the Southern Europe region, and there was not a person leading the business as there was a few years ago. Therefore, the company has wanted to recover that institutional presence. The main goal is that commitment to Spain, to make it a strategic country, with a significant investment.

Let’s establish a starting point. How has the market found itself after such a turbulent 2020?

Today we are experiencing the post-pandemic era, and companies are at a time when they are having to compete and live with this unique situation. In any of the verticals that we are addressing, such as city councils, hospitals or universities, for example, we are detecting new consumption patterns. But we are in a market like the IT sector that has overcome these months with flying colors, and has been key to navigating and weathering the storm. Many companies have had to use ICT to meet their business maintenance goals. Right now we are all looking to the future, and looking for the fields of opportunities, which are also there.

Where are those opportunities for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise?

We have a portfolio that has evolved, although it was already there before the pandemic but that has been accelerated by the move to teleworking, and also by the need to implement unified communications tools. Along these lines, I see many opportunities for our Rainbow tool, because everyone has to respond to situations that have come to stay. Now all companies are aware that they must be prepared for contingencies of these or similar characteristics.

Likewise, a year ago the migration projects to the cloud were not so clear. There were more doubts and mistrust, but Covid-19 has accelerated them. In fact, times have been shortened. If a year ago we spoke that, by 2028, 80% of the IT infrastructure would be in the cloud, now the consultants suggest that it will be much earlier, in 2025. At Alcatel we know it and that is why all the roadmap to support and accompany this process.

Can we say then that 2020 has been a favorable year for the company? What changes has the pandemic brought about?

Spain, compared to other nearby European countries, such as France, Germany or the United Kingdom, the adoption of the cloud has been higher compared to other countries, which are lagging behind. The past year, having more experience with the cloud, has helped us to be more prepared. Therefore, the results in Spain have been very good, we have grown close to 80% in practically all of our business, for example in cloud platforms. It is true that there have been areas, such as the deployment of hardware infrastructures, which at times have not been able to be deployed precisely due to the harshest months of confinement, but business in Spain has been very positive and one of the best for the company .

Do you think fixed communications are dead? What role is the cloud playing?

The cloud has come to stay. But if the question is whether traditional communications are going to disappear, the answer is no. In fact, today we have more than 240 active partners a year selling switchboards for use. Of course modernized, including for example unified communications as a bonus. The market is changing, but our goal is and will always be to protect the installed base. Yes, we are simply seeing the cloud grow, but our traditional communications business continues to function and grow. We are very respectful of our channels and customers, and in that sense we want to offer all the different existing possibilities, either on-premise or in the cloud. The only thing that changes is the way we deliver services.

The cloud entails a logical evolution of our platforms. This is the case, for example, of the strategic partnership with RingCentral, which combines the latest in unified communications technology as a service (UCaaS) from RingCentral, with network, communication and cloud solutions and services from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

In 2018, your CEO, Jean-Clovis Pichon, assured that Rainbow was not emerging because customers had not yet finished incorporating unified communications into their companies and, above all, integrating it into their business applications. Three years later and with a pandemic in between, to what extent has photography changed?

Of course it has changed. Unified communications have been one of the great demands of this year. Our platform was already prepared and we had been working on it for some time. What happened to unified communications? Of course, there is a great demand for this type of tool, but not everyone is capable of providing a solution like ours, which is for all types of flavors, which means that we have been able to carry the infrastructure that was already in place. installed to the next level without having to replace it, thus protecting the investments of our customers and partners. That has been the important key to Rainbow’s success. We are talking about an open platform, with APIs integrated into business processes. In addition, it is easily manageable and scalable. And therefore its implementation has been very natural. To cite one example, the Cantabrian Health Service has implemented it for more than 6,000 doctors who offer teleconsultation services.

In the field of Network infrastructures, what is your company doing?

It is undoubtedly one of the most unknown parts of Alcatel-Lucent, because the market is very clear that we are leaders in communications and unified communications, but we also have a powerful portfolio of network infrastructure, switching, WLAN, Wi- Fi … which is not always so well known, and which, nevertheless, is very relevant. In this sense, it should be noted that our company is very committed to vertical markets, and that is a great advantage, because many companies manufacture products and solutions, but in the end the important thing is to try to adjust to the real needs of customers. Fundamentally, the most strategic segments for us are Public Administration, health, hospitality, and transportation. We want to give them tools to be able to compete in an increasingly digital world. Our strategy is to continue developing that capacity to deliver the network as a service in a totally open way and taking into account the vertical sectors.

After an active and necessary investment in technology during the pandemic to ensure business continuity, are you afraid of 2021? How will your company meet these challenges?

I think the best is yet to come. In fact, our growth forecasts for 2021 are double-digit for our Iberia region, also boosted thanks to our channel strategy. It is true that many companies have had an urgent need to respond and provide solutions to their employees and customers, but the investments will continue. The Public Administration also has the 2025 Agenda pending and is making a firm commitment to technology. Likewise, and also in the private sector there are many investment plans that are not only for one year. I am very positive about it.