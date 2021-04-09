“We hope you get help for your mental health” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

After an intense week where Frida sofia He assured that he was a victim of abuse by his grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, the singer Alejandra Guzmán decided to issue a statement to reject the statement by the young woman and indicate that she will not return to the issue in front of the media.

“We have been following the strange accusations made by Frida Sofía Guzmán in the media in recent weeks. We have chosen not to respond through the media, but rather letting Frida Sofía know that we love her, that we hope she will get the help to improve her mental health that she so clearly requires and that we are here with open arms, as long as any intention to clarify and reconcile is done in private and without the intention of exposing it in the media, “said the document that has already been replicated through different channels.

“The declarations of Enrique and Luis Enrique Guzmán performed yesterday in the program Windowingwill be the only media statements of the family on this matter. We do not want to participate in this wave of gossip that is due to ‘concerned journalists’ taking advantage of Frida’s unfortunate situation ”, added the message and although it was not mentioned directly, it was understood that they were referring to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, since it was to him that Frida gave the interview that impacted the entertainment world in Mexico.The statement of Alejandra Guzmán

“The family is exploring the possibility of taking legal action against individuals and / or the media who make or have made baseless and defamatory disclosures in relation to this matter. There will be no more statements, ”Guzmán’s message ended.

Alejandra’s response came after several days of turbulence unleashed by Frida when she assured, in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante in De Primera Mano, that Enrique Guzmán abused her when she was a child.

“He was always very abusive, I start to tremble because I have a lot to say about it. A very disgusting man, a very abusive man (…) he scared me, he always scared me. He did ugly things to me, ”she said, visibly affected. Photo: Azteca Uno / Ventaneando

“He groped me since I was five (…) I hate him and more because of how it was, past spear, right now I’m like ‘go on, you bastard, what if the world knew?’ It is a crime (…) Do you know what is the most disgusting of all? When you are so young and they tell you that this is what a grandfather does to his granddaughter that he loves her, at that age you have no idea, “he added.

Enrique Guzmán was not silent and appeared in Ventaneando to completely deny all the accusations of his granddaughter.

“In my life, in my fucking life I have touched that girl a hair …. I have never been able to touch that girl in my life, I don’t have the hands to be able to touch a girl and less lasciviously, “he said through tears. Enrique Guzmán was accused of abuse by Frida Sofía (Photos: Especial // Instagram @ifridag)

Guzmán does not have an explanation for what happened, but he does have a theory, since he believes that Frida did this after being left without financial help from Alejandra.

“If that’s the reason you’re moving the mat for Frida, then Frida is seeing which journalist she strikes with so that they give her a wool and say what she wants, whatever the journalist wants, and from there get some money, “he said.

Source: infobae