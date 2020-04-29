15 days ago, the head of the geriatric “Rays of Harmony” in Avellaneda informed, via letter document, the relatives of the elderly who are staying there that it was going to close and asked them to withdraw the grandparents before May 15. In total, according to family members, there are 18 residents waiting for a response because they do not know what to do or where to send them in the midst of the pandemic, no home receives them. Meanwhile, their relatives have not heard from them 40 days ago.

The relatives, once they received the letter, immediately grouped together and began to raise their claim to different provincial entities since they could not throw the older adults out in the midst of the pandemic. They did not know where to move them. In all the nursing homes they found, they required the corresponding swab before receiving them. Until today the group of relatives gathered at the door of the home, located at Olavarría 45, in the southern area of ​​the Conurbano, so that the person in charge gave them an answer.

“We have been here since 9 in the morning. The ordeal began 15 days ago when the guy sent us a letter document saying that it was going to close and that we had to remove our relatives. In the midst of the pandemic, “he told infobae Silvia Fachinsky, who 10 years ago lodges her 93-year-old mother in that establishment.

“He doesn’t take care of anything on top. Because once he informed us of the subject, we began to look for an urgent place to move them. But in all of them they asked us that we had to do a prior swab and until now it cannot be swabbed if they do not have symptoms, therefore we are at a crossroads, ”he said.

“But apparently he just got all the grandparents to do the swabbing and he already has a place to send them or at least, he told the journalists who are here at the door, but I have to know before where my mother is going to go ”, continued.

Fachinsky refers to the fact that different media were at the door of the home once the relatives protested. There, the owner after not giving statements to the families, left the nursing home and spoke to the press.

“I already passed the data to the relatives. The Secretary of Health is in charge. They are all in perfect condition. We have serious economic problems that prevent us from giving the service that is required, the best decision is to stop it here. We have already located all residents, 100 percent would be resolved. ”, he held in front of several microphones pointed at him.

In the province’s Ministry of Health they told this media that “This nursing home, like so many others, are agreements between a certain group of people who set up their homes and the families that take grandparents, was not enabled”.

“In all the review that is being done of adult homes, the municipality detected the situation and proposed the conditions to enable it. More than anything administrative. So in this situation, the owner decided to close it and gave families until May 15 to find a place, “they said.

Meanwhile, Fachinsky continued his story about the tense situation and the uncertainty that family members have in the face of the lack of information regarding the near future of their relatives. “I have to know where they are going to send my mother How do I know if the place is appropriate, if it has the basic conditions so that nothing happens to it? No one assures me of anything. This is crazy“He said.

And he added: “This has never happened before, the guy is dying of fear from the virus. In case something happens and you can’t face it. Obviously if you are so afraid, you close and then you say that you are going to reopen in September when all this happened, there is another thing. This is not a kiosk“

“He locked himself in, we don’t know anything about what’s going on inside. They are 18 grandparents and we have not heard from them for 40 days. I don’t know if my mom was alive. I know nothing. We made the complaint and nobody called us. The Avellaneda ombudsman only attended to us ”, he concluded.