New Zealand won the “battle” over the COVID-19 pandemic by registering minimal daily infections, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today, within hours of taking the first steps toward unconfinement.

“There are no major local infections in New Zealand. We have won the battle“Ardern told reporters in Wellington, saying” optimistic that we will continue on this path of success “to achieve zero infections.

“To achieve this we must trace the last cases. It’s like looking for a needle in the haystack“The president warned, specifying that on May 11 it will be evaluated whether the restrictions are further lowered.

According to the report this Monday, there is only one new confirmed case (for a total of 1,122) and five other suspects, as well as a new deceased, with whom the fatal victims number 19, among the five million inhabitants. The country has been internationally praised for its handling of the pandemic and is one of the few on the planet that intends to eradicate it completely.

He currently has 1,122 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a figure that includes 19 deceased, while its transmission rate is below 0.4%, compared to the international average of 2.5%.

As of 11:59 PM Monday (11:59 GMT), the New Zealand Government lowered alert level 4, which was in force for four weeks and which involved the closure of all activities and the quarantine of the population, at level 3.

Thus, the president asked her compatriots to keep social distancing measures during the partial resumption of certain commercial activities and school classes, since they suppose a greater contact between the settlers.

One million workers are expected to return to their workplaces as long as they have a pandemic control plan and physical distance measures between people are respected.

“We are opening the economy, but we are not taking back the social life of the people“Warned the prime minister, urging residents to stay within their” bubbles “and reduce contacts with third parties.

Laden worldwide, recognized for her empathy with victims of tragedies such as the supremacist Christchurch massacre and the eruption of the White Island volcano, did not rule out the possibility of resuming flights in a few weeks between her country and Australia and other destinations in the Pacific.

In two weeks, which is the time it takes for the virus to hatch, the New Zealand Cabinet will reconvene to determine if the restrictive measures can be further lowered. /

(With information from EFE)